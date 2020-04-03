Tesla fell victim to the coronavirus-affected economy in the first quarter, delivering 88,400 cars worldwide. In the previous quarter, Tesla had delivered 112,000 vehicles.

Analysts warn that the worst is coming. The trade effects of the pandemic virus only started to hit the United States in March, so second-quarter sales are likely to be much more affected, with second-half 2020 results almost impossible to predict.

CEO Elon Musk’s goal of 500,000 deliveries this year will now be “next to impossible,” said Dan Ives, who tracks the company for Wedbush Securities.

Ives lowered his year-end forecast to 400,000 to 425,000 cars, while very optimistic Joseph Osha of JMP Securities set his forecast at 523,000. But under the restrictions of the long-term home stay and the global economic uncertainty, these numbers are the best guess.

“It’s like blindfolded darts,” said Ives.

Tesla’s first quarter of 2020 exceeded 63,000 cars delivered in the same period last year by 40%. At the time, Tesla had just started sending Model 3s to Europe and was struggling with serious delivery snafus.

Total first quarter deliveries include 76,200 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 12,200 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla produced 102,672 cars in the first quarter, stopping production on March 24 at the Fremont, California plant after the county ordered it to cease non-essential operations due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order was issued on March 16 but Tesla ignored it for a week.

Tesla is still valued by the stock market at nearly $ 84 billion, its shares being listed as a fast-growing company in good times. (The headline was 5.6% down to $ 454.47 at the close of trading Thursday, but jumped 11% in trading after normal business hours.)

The stock through the first quarter took a wild turn. It started the year at $ 430, when analysts forecast first quarter sales well above 104,000 and annual deliveries exceeding 500,000, down from 387,000 in 2019. In the absence of an apparent catalyst beyond With investors’ growing enthusiasm for stocks in general, Tesla’s share price climbed to a record intraday record of $ 968.99 on February 4 and a record close of $ 917.42 on February 19.

A factor in the increase: discussions on Robinhood sites that attract young retail investors were enthusiastic about Tesla as stock prices neared $ 1,000.

Tesla’s new factory in China was shut down for about 10 days during the country’s coronavirus epidemic, and analysts say the plant is preparing to produce 3,000 cars a week, if it hasn’t already.

This would equate to a production level of 156,000 cars. The Fremont plant has a capacity of 500,000. This gives Tesla a production capacity of 656,000 cars. The company also plans to build a major auto plant in Germany, and several states are already offering to host a new assembly plant in the United States that Musk laughed at on Twitter.

Tesla trackers will keep an eye on the reception of the new model Y on the market, a slightly larger hatchback version of the model 3. First reviews of the car were positive. Deliveries of the Model Y began on March 13, in all-wheel drive and performance versions. Two weeks later, Tesla announced that it would start selling the cheaper rear-wheel drive model, with a base price below $ 50,000 and thinner profit margins than the more sophisticated options.

While the popularity of Model Y remains to be determined, Model 3 is showing signs of stress in Europe, where competition is intensifying.

Musk told Wall Street analysts last year on a conference call that “even in a recession, global demand is still around 500,000 for Model 3.”

While Tesla continues to smoke EV challengers in the United States, Audi dominated the Model 3 in Norway with its eTron SUV in the first quarter, the first time a competitor has surpassed the Model 3 in that country. Norway is Tesla’s first European market.