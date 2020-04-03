San Diego County is demanding employees who regularly interact with the public to wear face covers, the latest push across California for people to cover their faces as another measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles, Riverside County, and the Bay Area have urged residents to wear some type of face covering when doing essential business, but San Diego County goes further.

Under the San Diego County Ordinance, starting at midnight Saturday, all employees who may have contact with the public in a grocery store, pharmacy or pharmacy, convenience store or service station must wear a cloth face covering as described in the directives of the California Department of Public Health for face covers.

California officials said face covers can prevent people from getting the new coronavirus or spreading it to others, but they said it shouldn’t replace physical distancing, washing hands and other measures.

“Face covers could provide additional protection against COVID-19, but Californians should not have a false sense of security if they choose to wear them.” Make sure you also stay within six feet of other people if you have to leave your home for groceries or prescriptions, “said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, in a statement.

State officials have said people should not use medical and surgical masks, which medical personnel desperately need.

Federal centers for disease control and prevention have stated that healthy people do not need a mask if they are not working in health care or treating an infected person. But in recent days, the CDC has wondered whether to modify its recommendations and approve the use of homemade masks.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said that everyone performing essential tasks such as shopping for food should wear homemade non-medical face covers, or even bandanas, as people in other countries have done.

Riverside County health officials urged residents to cover their noses and mouths on Tuesday when they are in public.

Officials made the recommendation Tuesday, covering these tasks like grocery shopping and medical visits.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said the city had not issued similar guidelines because it had to reserve essential personal protective equipment for hospital workers.

“If supplies become more readily available, or if there is more than one condition [or] L.A. County Directive, we will certainly assess locally, ”she said.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County public health department, warned the public against the use of N95 or already scarce surgical masks for healthcare providers. But she said that people can use a bandana or a piece of cloth to cover their nose and mouth when they go to the grocery store or otherwise in public.

“Wearing a mask is not a shield,” she said, adding that it does not replace the frequent efforts of hand washing and physical distancing.