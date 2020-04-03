Global containment measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus have apparently made the world much quieter. Scientists also notice it.

Around the world, seismologists observe much less ambient seismic noise – that is, the vibrations generated by cars, trains, buses and people going about their daily business. And in the absence of this noise, the upper crust of the Earth moves a little less.

Thomas Lecocq, geologist and seismologist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, first reported this phenomenon in Brussels.

Brussels has experienced an approximately 30-50% reduction in ambient seismic noise since mid-March, around the time the country began implementing school, business and other closures. social distancing, according to Lecocq. This noise level is comparable to what seismologists would see on Christmas Day, he said.

Less noise means seismologists can detect small events Noise reduction has had a particularly interesting effect in Brussels: Lecocq and other seismologists are able to detect smaller earthquakes and other seismic events that some seismic stations would not have recorded. Take for example the Brussels seismic station. Normally, according to Lecocq, this is “fundamentally useless”. Seismic stations are usually installed outside of urban areas, because the reduction of human noise makes it easier to detect subtle vibrations in the ground. That of Brussels was however built over a century ago and the city has since grown around it. The daily buzz of urban life means that Brussels station would generally not pick up on small seismic events. Rather, seismologists would rely on a separate drilling station, which uses a pipe buried deep in the ground to monitor seismic activity. “But at the moment, due to the city’s calm, it is almost as good as the one at the bottom,” said Lecocq. Seismologists in other cities see similar effects in their own cities. Paula Koelemeijer published a graphic on Twitter showing how noise in west London was affected, with declines in the period after schools and social places in the UK were closed and again after the government foreclosure was announced. Celeste Labedz, doctoral student at the California Institute of Technology, published a graph showing a particularly marked drop in Los Angeles. However, seismologists claim that noise reduction is a sobering reminder of a virus that has made more than a million people sick, killed tens of thousands and disrupted normal lifestyles. It shows that people are following lock rules Lecocq said the graphs representing human noise prove that people listen to warnings from authorities to stay indoors and minimize outdoor activities as much as possible. “From a seismological point of view, we can motivate people to say,” OK, look at people. You feel like you are alone at home, but we can tell you that everyone is at home. Everyone does the same. Everyone abides by the rules, ”he said. The data can also be used to identify where containment measures might not be as effective, said Raphael De Plaen, postdoctoral researcher at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. “It could be used in the future by policy makers to understand, ‘OK, we are not doing it right. We have to work on it and make sure people respect that because it is in the best interests of all.'”



