Dodger Stadium workers who were paid on Friday say they have no idea how much financial aid the Dodgers could give them while they are slowed down by the shutdown of the coronavirus. Employees of Angel Stadium are also waiting to hear them.

Staples Center employees are covered for events they would have worked on until the end of the regular season scheduled for the Lakers, Kings and Clippers.

Duck owners Henry and Susan Samueli set a new standard for caring for workers on Thursday. After initially agreeing to pay workers at the Honda Center until the end of March, the Samuelis announced Thursday that they would extend the agreement until the end of June, paying workers for their shifts as if games, concerts and other events had actually taken place.

The Samuelis run the Honda Center and own the San Diego Gulls, the best affiliate in the Ducks’ minor leagues. The Samuelis have agreed to cover payroll until June for the 2,100 part-time employees who work at the Ducks and Gulls games, at nine affiliated youth and community sports facilities, and at JT Schmid’s, a restaurant across from the Honda Center that belongs to the Samuelis.

The Samuelis are prominent philanthropists from Orange County. They donated their names and financial resources to UC Irvine, UCLA, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, and an Irvine campus that houses a Jewish community center and a school.

“The primary concern of the Samueli family is the well-being of its employees,” Ducks president Tim Ryan said in a statement. “Today is another example of their kindness, generosity and support for the local community. As a result of their decision, 2,100 dedicated part-time staff will have one less immediate concern during this serious health crisis. We join them in wishing everyone good health during this unprecedented period. “