Unemployment claims in California hit a record high last week, with at least 878,7278 people claiming they had lost their jobs as the coronavirus’s economic toll engulfed the state.

The claims of the Golden State have reached more than double that of any other state.

The skyrocketing number for the week ending March 28 far exceeded the previous week’s 186,333 claims, but even that is expected to increase. Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that 1.6 million Californians had filed claims since March 13, including a record 150,000 just on Monday.

Last week, the extraordinary jump took place as the United States reported a record 6.6 million claims nationwide last week, up from 3.3 million the previous week. “This is the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial requests in the history of the seasonally adjusted series”, which began in 1967, the federal government The Labor Department reported.

California’s rise more than three times was much faster than the nation’s doubling. The following loss reports were highest in Pennsylvania (405,880) and New York (366,403).

Golden State’s claims last week “far exceed any number during the Great Recession, and in fact any number since World War II,” said Michael Bernick, a former director of the Jobs Development Department. from the state that tracks employment data.

“To put it into perspective, for the week of March 7, just three weeks ago, a total of 43,385 initial applications were filed in California,” he said.

The state has struggled to keep pace, as its website has crashed several times and state employees handling the requests have been overwhelmed. The dismissed workers say they cannot reach the agency by phone. The department’s call center is open four hours a day from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“I know a lot of people rely on unemployment insurance now,” California Secretary of Labor Julie Su tweeted last week. “The state is mobilizing all levels of government to respond to # COVID19, making decisions to rise to the present.” She ordered the Ministry of streamline its claims approval process and “be flexible”.

State Lack of Tracking Number of Businesses Firing Workers Since Governor Gavin Newsom Exempted Employers obligation to notify workers and government officials 60 days before the mass layoffs. As of March 25, only 139 companies reported having laid off 18,998 employees.

California’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in February and the nation’s 3.5%, a 50-year low. The new federal claims report suggests that the unemployment rate may have reached 10% in late March.

Economists suggest that up to 25 million or more Americans could lose their jobs in the coming months, at least temporarily. This would exceed the 15.3 million people who lost their jobs during the Great Recession.