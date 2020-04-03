The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded one million on Thursday – earlier than expected by senior public health officials. The death toll has also risen above 51,000.

Thursday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University reports more than 1,002,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The United States has by far the largest number of confirmed cases – more than 236,000, including more than 5,600 deaths.

The White House announced this week 100,000 to 240,000 Americans die from coronavirus, even with social distancing measures. Without these measures, health officials have estimated that more than 2 million people could die.

Thirty-eight states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have issued residence orders – putting approximately 300 million Americans under restriction. Even in states without a general order, many cities and counties have issued such rules, shutting down non-essential businesses and schools.

Italy currently has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, with 13,915 reported.

The grim numbers came less than a day after the World Health Organization announced that a million cases and 50,000 deaths would occur in the next few days.

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed an almost exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost all countries, territories and areas,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. ” a press point at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva. .

“The death toll has more than doubled in the past week.”

He said he was deeply concerned on “rapid escalation and the global spread of infection”.

Tedros said that developing countries that had not yet reported many cases, including countries in Central America, South America and Africa, need support now to prepare for epidemics and the economic damage that will ensue.

“It is essential that we make sure that these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat cases and identify contacts,” he said.