The total number of coronavirus cases approaches one million worldwide and more than 50,000 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that he was deeply concerned on “rapid escalation and the global spread of infection”.

“Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed an almost exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost all countries, territories and areas,” he said. “The death toll has more than doubled in the past week.”

The United States and Europe have been hit hard by the pandemic. The United States has the most confirmed cases in the world with more than 226,000. In Italy, more than 13,900 people died from the virus, the highest toll of any country. In Spain there are more than 110,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

Tedros said developing countries that have yet to report many cases, including countries in Central America, South America and Africa, need support now to prepare for epidemics and the economic damage that will follow.

“It is essential that we make sure that these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat cases and identify contacts,” he said.