Grupo Modelo, the company that makes the beer, posted the ad on Twitter, stating that it was stopping the production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government had closed non-essential businesses. Anheuser-Busch Inbev also produces Modelo and Pacifico beers.
This week, the Mexican government announced the suspension of non-essential activities
in the public and private sectors until April 30 to curb the spread of the virus. The country has more than 1,500 cases and 50 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Grupo Modelo is ready to adopt a plan to “guarantee the supply of beer” if the Mexican government decides to include breweries as essential, according to a statement.
Constellation brands ((STZ)
manages the distribution and importation of Grupo Modelo beers in the United States. The company said it would discuss stopping production on
a call Friday morning.
Corona’s coincident name with the virus has not hurt sales. Constellation said sales of its beer brands increased 8.9% for the first three months of this year, with Modelo and Corona being its best sellers. Corona Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March, is also having a “good start,” according to a statement released by the company.
Sales of beer and other spirits are increasing this month as Americans are forced to squat in the light of the coronavirus. Sales figures from Nielsen ((NLSN)
Demonstration beer sales increased 34% year over year for the week ending March 21.
– Max Ramsay and Sharif Paget of CNN contributed to this report.