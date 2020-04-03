Grupo Modelo, the company that makes the beer, posted the ad on Twitter, stating that it was stopping the production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government had closed non-essential businesses. Anheuser-Busch Inbev also produces Modelo and Pacifico beers.

Grupo Modelo is ready to adopt a plan to “guarantee the supply of beer” if the Mexican government decides to include breweries as essential, according to a statement.

Constellation brands manages the distribution and importation of Grupo Modelo beers in the United States. The company said it would discuss stopping production on a call Friday morning.