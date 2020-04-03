Rams Director of Operations Kevin Demoff said Thursday he was optimistic that the SoFi stadium will be completed on time for this NFL season, but left open the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could hinder construction .

“This is not the time when you want to finish a stadium, in this environment while you are preparing,” said Demoff. “Because it’s when you all have to be on the deck, walk around the building every day, meet your staff, solve problems and plan.” So when you’ve been building something for a few years, you’d like an optimal environment to finish it off. “

The $ 5 billion stadium in Inglewood is scheduled to open on July 25 with a concert by Taylor Swift, followed by the Rams and Chargers who will move into their new home. At the same time, the Raiders are completing their new stadium in Las Vegas.

But Demoff was not ready to absolutely commit to a date when SoFi Stadium would be ready.

“Our stadium, and I think the Raiders stadium too, will be both amazing when they finish and when they start playing, which will certainly happen in the near future, whether it be in July, August, September 2021 , “Said Demoff.” I don’t think you can think of any of these stages as short-term projects to complete, but rather as long-term beacons for franchises and for the NFL. “

One Inglewood worker tested positive for the coronavirus, and a second worker was suspected to be positive.

Some workers have expressed concerns to The Times about continuing the project in the midst of the health crisis. A spokesperson for the Turner-AECOM Hunt joint venture, which oversees construction, said it had taken various measures to keep workers safe, including demanding social distancing, non-essential staff working from home and increasing the number of toilets and hands. -washing stations.

Jeff Pash, general counsel for the NFL, echoed Demoff saying the league was optimistic about the construction schedules, but left room for maneuver at the Inglewood and Las Vegas sites.

“Each team has options in case their stadium is not ready,” said Pash. “Currently, construction is proceeding satisfactorily and on time at both locations. We are optimistic that these stages will be completed in time. “