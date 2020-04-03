COLUMBIA – For Scott Denson, music is his escape from reality. And, during this global pandemic, he knew he was not the only one in need of an escape.

“I hope they forget for a moment, that they forget that we are in a troubled period and that you know, have fun. That’s what I hope,” said Denson with his accordion on his chest. .

Denson normally plays his accordion in local churches, nursing homes and downtown, but not anymore. The City of Columbia has made a home stay order due to COVID-19.

“So I can’t do that, so I started walking around and playing in different places,” he said.

Denson wrapped his accordion and took him outside to share his talents and tunes with neighbors and strangers. But, this time, the audience is 6 feet away.

“I said to my wife, Joy, you know what I was going to do, and she said,” Oh, corona songs! “So I sing corona, that’s what I do,” said Denson.

Since becoming caroler corona, Denson has played in the aisles, outside the fire stations and in the backyards.

“I think it’s great that Scott is projecting to the world what we all feel inside, that you are not alone,” said Clayton Weidinger.

Denson played for Weidinger and his family in their backyard while following social distancing guidelines. Weidinger even joined his guitar.

“Music is something we can do even if we are separated by space, the waves can reach us,” he said.

Denson said the blocks on which he went to sing corona seemed to welcome the music as a mental breakdown from the ongoing pandemic.

“I did not ring the doorbell or anything … they stopped or they went out into the aisle and listened,” he said.

It is a performance that many did not know they needed.

“It’s a nice respite from being separated,” said Weidinger.

“I’m not the best musician in the world, I mean, if you heard me, you know it, but I love it as much as anyone. I do it, I do it, I like it “said Denson.

He started playing the accordion over 50 years ago. He said that a door-to-door accordion lesson seller introduced his family to the instrument. Her mom gave her eight lessons with her brother for $ 24.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” said Denson.

Some say that when words fail, music speaks. And right now, it’s hard to find the words.

“We are all in the twilight zone,” said Denson.

But, it is easy to find notes that can still bring us closer even from a distance for a momentary escape.

“Music is just a way to bring people together, especially now that we can’t be together. So music is just a relationship. That’s what it is about,” said said Denson.