A flare-up of cop cops in Colorado could be linked to the coronavirus crisis, according to a report.

Colorado cops have identified at least six cases of people posing as police in the past two weeks, with reports from Aurora to Fort Collins and Greeley, Denver Post reports.

The suspects – described by witnesses as men in “unmarked” dark uniforms – generally let the drivers go after questioning them as part of the Colorado stay warrant.

But a police impersonator in Erie ordered a woman to go home, then followed her before leaving, reports the newspaper.

No arrests were made on Thursday evening.

“If you’re not sure, call 911 to see if it’s a lawful stop,” said spokesman for Weld County Sheriff’s office Joe Moylan. “We don’t usually use unmarked cars. And we definitely don’t do it now.”

A suspect in County Weld, who allegedly arrested at least two drivers, was probably on a “power trip,” said Moylan.

Brett King, senior professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Colorado Boulder, endorsed this assessment.

“People are drawn to the social roles of authority,” said King. “It gives us a sense of control when sometimes other things don’t make sense.”

False police can also be motivated by boredom or simply profit from the chaos associated with the pandemic, according to Harvey Milkman, professor emeritus of psychology at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

“This is a time of enormous stress,” said Milkman to The Denver Post. “And when people are stressed and it goes beyond their limits, judgment begins to deteriorate and it can manifest itself in many ways. People can rationalize it and they think they are doing something for the good of the community. “

Weld County Sheriff Officials said Wednesday they had received reports that a “heavy” white man was driving a black Dodge Charger while stopping vehicles across the county.

“The Charger is believed to be a 2016 or similar model,” said the deputies. “The suspect is described as a heavy, medium-sized white man with light hair. He could also wear dark clothes which he is trying to pass as a police uniform. “