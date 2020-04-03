But CNN heroes around the world have quickly pivoted to keep their communities supported and connected in this age of quarantine and social distancing.
The restaurant closure forced Brandon Chrostowski to close the dining room at Edwin’s
. The upscale restaurant is not only one of the best restaurants in Cleveland, it is almost entirely made up of people who have been incarcerated.
Chrostowski modified Edwin’s menu to focus on delivery and home delivery options. They moved the chairs and tables out of the dining room, turned it into a store selling baked goods and bottles of wine, and set up an outdoor barbecue that cooks steaks and ribs lifted.
Maria Rose Belding and her team run the food rescue app MEANS
. They link businesses with excess food to charities that feed the hungry. Despite the restaurant’s closure, she says they recently donated more than half a million pounds of food through their platform in just five days.
Vicki Sokolik’s nonprofit, Start well now
, supports homeless high school students. For the organization, closed schools represent the greatest challenge. Sokolik and his group now provide meals that the teens received from school, while his office staff now get to school as tutors.
Other heroes also fill the gaps with food. Shara Fisler and Ocean Discovery Institute
, with Jennifer Cox and Empower4Life
, pursue their educational missions at a distance while ensuring that their students are fed.
For over 24 years, Michelle Christie and No limits for deaf children
have worked to improve the lives of hearing-impaired children. When Covid-19 struck, they moved their courses, therapy and online courses as quickly as possible. And they created “Friday Friend Day” to help their children socialize remotely.
Leslie Morissette knows the importance of keeping children connected. By Grahamtastic Connection
, she has spent the past 21 years providing free technology to children with serious illnesses, ensuring that they stay in touch with their classes and friends and do not feel isolated. In this crisis, it calls on Internet companies to provide their services free of charge to children in need.
School is where kids get free vision and hearing by Chelsea Elliot and the Half-Helen Foundation
, as well as assistance in obtaining corrective clothing. Now the group is sending over 100 pairs of eyeglasses to the students.
During the crisis, Amanda Boxtel and Bridging bionics
are unable to provide their usual high-tech physiotherapy to people with reduced mobility. Instead, they offer free distance advice to their clients.
Michelle Allen, who runs Monkey house
and her husband are now caring for 25 homeless palliative care dogs in their home without the help of their regular volunteers.
Khali Sweeney puts one of his nonprofits Downtown Boxing Gym
motto in action: “One day, the strong will be called upon to protect the weak.” Staff are mobilized to ensure that the families in their program have the food they need.
The pandemic has forced Ned Norton to close his Warriors on Wheels
gym, where he trained members of Albany, New York’s disabled community for over 30 years. He knew that his members not only missed their fellowship but were also afraid. Norton recorded a video on Facebook to reconnect while trying to reproduce the fun and laughter of the gym.
When the pandemic hit, Jamyle Cannon had just acquired a 10,000 square foot church for use as the new headquarters for his youth boxing and mentorship program, The block
. He says he is using this time to reshape and prepare to reopen, providing students on the west side of Chicago with a place where they can “push themselves to be their best selves.”
While this pandemic has changed the way many CNN heroes serve others, they are also looking beyond the current crisis. Vicki Sokolik reminded us that “the community is powerful and kindness is also contagious”. Michelle Christie invoked the quote from Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
“And together,” adds Amanda Boxtel, “we will get through it.”