But CNN heroes around the world have quickly pivoted to keep their communities supported and connected in this age of quarantine and social distancing.

The restaurant closure forced Brandon Chrostowski to close the dining room at Edwin’s . The upscale restaurant is not only one of the best restaurants in Cleveland, it is almost entirely made up of people who have been incarcerated.

Chrostowski modified Edwin’s menu to focus on delivery and home delivery options. They moved the chairs and tables out of the dining room, turned it into a store selling baked goods and bottles of wine, and set up an outdoor barbecue that cooks steaks and ribs lifted.

Maria Rose Belding and her team run the food rescue app MEANS . They link businesses with excess food to charities that feed the hungry. Despite the restaurant’s closure, she says they recently donated more than half a million pounds of food through their platform in just five days.

