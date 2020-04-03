In the police drama “Clover”, the title refers to a teenage girl (played by Nicole Elizabeth Berger), who finds herself caught between executioners and a man who owes them money. When a bad situation gets worse, Clover finds himself on the run with two well-intentioned henchmen: the bickering brothers Jackie and Mickey, played by Mark Webber and Jon Abrahams.

Abrahams also directed “Clover,” based on a script by Michael Testone. The filmmakers do not hide their influences. “Clover” builds on the long tradition of gangland farce, combined with lots of shtick borrowed from Scorsese and Tarantino. From occasional flashy camera angles to a soundtrack dotted with deep R&B songs, this film fits well worn grooves.

And yet, it works above all, thanks to a casting of aces and a story that holds some surprises. The plot follows a fairly straight line, as Clover and the brothers call for favors across the underworld, while dodging an avenging boss. Along the way, they come across eccentric characters played by great actors, including Tichina Arnold as “candid fixer”, Jake Weber as mentally ill criminal genius, and Erika Christensen and Julia Jones as mysterious assassins.

But above all, “Clover” is based on the chemistry between Abrahams and Webber, as an irascible pair of losers who reveal themselves with unexpected ingenuity. These two don’t act like they’re in a spin-off crowd movie. They really seem to be trying to get to the end of a very, very bad day at work.