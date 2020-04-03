“The Last of Us Part 2”, a game about the degradation of society due to the spread of a highly contagious virus, has been delayed indefinitely by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The game, a variant of the zombie formula, was due out on May 29, which itself was a push from its original version on February 21. This time around, however, Santa Monica-based game developer Naughty Dog said “The Last of Us Part 2” was almost over, and Sony was citing “the global crisis” linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Logistically” wrote the game publisher in a tweet, “The global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience that our players deserve.”

Sony has not suggested a possible future release date, only saying the game, following one of the industry’s most popular titles, will be delayed “until further notice”.

The company is also delaying the launch of its game “Iron Man VR”, just as domestic virtual reality finally begins to gain momentum thanks to the hype surrounding recent versions such as “Half Life: Alyx” and “The Room VR: A Dark Matter. “” Iron Man VR “, from Bellevue, Washington, – based Camouflaj, was originally scheduled for May 15.

Neil Druckmann, director of “The Last of Us Part 2”, shared an online statement from the studio and added in a tweet: “In the end, the situation is out of our control. We hope you understand. “

“The good news is,” read the statement from Naughty Dog, “We are almost finished developing” The Last of Us Part 2. We are fixing our latest bugs.

“However,” he continues, “even with the end of the match, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we could not launch” The Last of Us Part 2 “at our We want to make sure everyone can play “The Last of Us Part 2” at the same time, making sure we do everything we can to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until we can resolve these logistical problems. “

While home orders are expected to fuel interest in video games – turning “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, already one of Nintendo’s most successful franchises, into a social media sensation – it remains to be seen, What impact can the health crisis have on the industry in the long term? During this year, Sony and Microsoft have planned new consoles, but Nintendo Switch and its fitness game “Ring Fit Adventure” are in short supply and in high demand.

“The Last of Us Part 2” is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The original game, released in 2013, has been declared by Sony to have sold over 17 million copies. It was recently announced that a game-based series was in development for HBO.

The sequel focuses on the character Ellie, who in the first game spent his childhood and adolescence surviving the zombie apocalypse. Now 19, Ellie protects a Wyoming camp from infected humans and copes with the emotional turmoil she suffered.

“We all have those moments when our mind rocks in this very primitive, probably prehistoric, way in which we survive,” Druckmann said in an interview with The Times shortly after extensive scenes were presented to the press in September. “It was like we could create a game that explores the different sides of what it means.” Druckmann worked closely with writer and actress Halley Gross, who was previously a story editor and writer for HBO’s “Westworld”.

Major films, ranging from “Mulan” to the next James Bond film “No Time To Die”, have been delayed due to the pandemic, and theme parks such as Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely.

MORE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS-TIME GAMES

The craziest, wackiest and most fun mobile game to play with friends is now online

In quarantined coronaviruses, what simple games should I play with my family online?

Coronavirus hijackings: what to play if you’re “bad” at games

Despite the coronavirus, GDC held a virtual conference and learned how to get into games

In the midst of the fears of coronaviruses, here are 5 simple social games that can restore your faith in humanity

Why stress-reducing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is the game for this coronavirus era

From my forties of coronavirus, a love letter to video games

Life in my 40s “Animal Crossing”: is it paradise? Or just a little less bad than reality?