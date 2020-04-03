Chris Cuomo of CNN has become the most visible face of the coronavirus in the United States by giving daily updates on his condition on television, on social media and, on Thursday, at the press conference of his brother in the ‘New York State.

Other television stars (Andy Cohen) and famous names (Tom Hanks) have contracted the virus … there are more than I can list at this stage … but Cuomo stands out because it gives frequent updates to an audience of millions of people.

He started wetting at home on Monday and was officially diagnosed on Tuesday. Thursday night, his 9 p.m. schedule was scheduled for CNN’s weekly town hall on the virus, so he returned home for a checkup. “I’m fine. The beast comes at night,” he told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “As we know, healthcare workers have taken to calling the virus” the beast “. I understand why. My fever has increased a few degrees like in the last 30 minutes. The nights are tough, and I learned something I didn’t know before: it’s responsible journalism to say that 80% of people who get this, statistically, finish well, which means they don’t get no hospital, they cross it. It is not humanly responsible, however, from an ethical point of view. Now that I’m one of the anointed ones and these people are reaching out to me – you are SUFFERING when you have this at home, unless you are ridiculously fortunate, statistically, and perhaps also karmically. “

Cuomo said he has lost 13 pounds in the past three days. “I’m just sweating and it’s the disease,” he said. The chicken soup helped. B.S. on the Internet did not help. “False pills, false tonics … I think we have to be very careful with people who attack despair,” he said.

“Unable to not work” Just “for the record,” Gupta told Cuomo, “we had suggested you not work right now. I mean, you are unable to not work and talk about it but just for the record, we suggested it. “ I respect the suggestion, but I respect more the work ethic! Cuomo said: “Between the hits and in between when I’m doing the show, I’m a waste. I probably sleep 10 hours a day if I can, inside and outside. I try to walk and to do these breathing exercises because I’m petrified of having pneumonia. “Her main message on Thursday evening:” It’s not a walk, but we can do it. “ “We tell ourselves these lies about the tests” Another note of Cuomo’s comments on the town hall – because that cannot be said enough – the # tests are still far from over. “When I have a few good hours, I always try to help with state supplies [of New York] because they’re really fighting state by state, which is so stupid, to get the equipment they need, “said Cuomo.” So I don’t know how I got it and most people don’t, Anderson, and we’re so far behind the tests. We tell ourselves these lies about the tests. We are far from where we need to be. “ “The Cuomo show” This is what David Bauder from the AP calls him: “With all their family love and drama, the Cuomo brothers – Andrew by day, Chris by night – have become key figures in the plague-induced landscape of American television …” Chris Cuomo’s cameo at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press briefing on Thursday was the latest example. “I think this is going to be a great public service in an ironic way … You live it, show it … put on the show, report what you feel … I think it debunks that,” said the governor. said. “It takes a lot of the unknown out of the equation. And I know this is a terrible unfortunate circumstance for you, but think of it from a journalistic point of view, from a public service point of view You answer the questions of millions of Americans. “

