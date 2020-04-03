One day after announcing his diagnosis of COVID-19, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo offered viewers a glimpse of the severe and “bizarre” symptoms he experienced while being quarantined at his home.

Filming the Wednesday edition of “Cuomo Prime Time” from his basement, the veteran reporter broadcast in detail the feverish night he had with respiratory illness, which raised his temperature to at least 103 degrees.

“This virus came to me – I have never seen anything like it,” said the 49-year-old woman, describing the effects of the “rigors” of the body tremor. “Yeah, I got a fever, you got a fever. But … it was like someone beat me like a piñata. And I was shaking so much that … I chipped my tooth . “

Illness prevented him from sleeping through the night, he said, detailing an agitated stupor in which he was haunted by the memory of his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, and others people he “hadn’t seen before”. And he doesn’t expect to be turned a blind eye for several nights to come.

.@ChrisCuomo: “Care not only to stay at home, but to stay with our leaders to make sure they are doing everything they can to limit this.” “How do you want to be remembered during this time?” pic.twitter.com/zKnIndUGwn – Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

“I’m telling you, I was hallucinating,” Cuomo continued. “It was weird, what I experienced last night. And it can happen again tonight. The doctor says it can happen five, eight times. I understand now. And if you associate that with chest constriction and people can’t breathe, I understand perfectly why we lose so many people and why our hospitals are so crowded. “

Despite his debilitating symptoms, the TV host expressed no desire to take sick days, citing the responsibility of keeping the public informed – not only of his own condition, but of the rapidly evolving global health crisis . He also thanked his brother, Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, for continuing to do his job “to protect the people of this state.

“No one can sit on the sidelines right now – much less someone who has had a chance to tell you about it,” he said.

The presenter compared his relatively privileged situation to that of other people who may not have access to so many resources while fighting the virus.

“It’s easy for someone like me. I’m lucky, ”said Cuomo. “No matter how my journey goes with the coronavirus, the life I have, the family I have to take care of myself, the ability I have to quarantine myself and the people who bring me food , and my wife and children – thank goodness.

“Look how lucky I was here. I want you to think of all those who are not as lucky as me, who are going through the same thing as me and 10 times worse – especially after what I learned last night. “