Chinese researchers say they have discovered a new “chronic” mutation in the coronavirus in a contagious patient for 49 days, a record.

The patient, a middle-aged man, had mild symptoms but had a prolonged capacity to infect others, Chinese military researchers in Wuhan said. according to the South China Morning Post.

He had a low intermittent fever and no coughing, chills, shortness of breath or other symptoms typical of COVID-19.

CAT imagery showed lesions in both of his lungs, but they disappeared a few days after his admission to the hospital, and his body temperature also returned to normal.

But he continued to test positive for the disease, showing a high viral load similar to that of patients with severe cases.

As the signs showed that his body could not clear the virus through normal therapy and that he could still be infectious, the patient was treated with a plasma transfusion from patients treated with COVID-19. Two days later, his test came back negative.

The rare case was the longest known duration of “viral shedding” in a patient. The previous record was 37 days.

The researchers warned that there could be other “chronically infected patients”, who were more likely to be overlooked, but could spread the infection to their environment and cause a new epidemic.

The results were published March 27 on MedRxiv, a website for preliminary reports of scientific scientific articles that have not yet been peer reviewed and should not be taken as a guide for clinical practice.