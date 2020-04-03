SANTIAGO – Chile’s telescopes, combing the skies to find answers to some of the most fundamental questions in the universe, have confirmed that they too have been the victims of a new coronavirus disorder.

Observatories above La Serena’s coastal town and in the dry northern deserts of the Latin community have closed for the first time since some opened decades ago, citing the potential risk of infection between international visitors and scientific staff.

Research teams, who often work shifts to observatories from their homes in nearby cities and the capital of Santiago, were also plagued by flight cancellations, quarantines and curfews around the country.

The closure will mean possible delays in major investigations by international teams into using telescope-produced material, their leaders told Reuters.

Chile is home to 70 percent of the world’s astronomical investment. In recent years, its telescopes have sent images of evolutionary theories of planetary and galaxy formation and found a collection of planets that can help find life outside the earth.

Last year, Chilean astronomers played a significant role in unveiling the black hole in the first image.

Sean Dougherty, leader of the ALMA telescope above thousands of seas, in the unclear North Atacama Desert, said the extinguishments were unprecedented but necessary.

“The team will continue to work at the observatory to keep important telescope systems in place and to make sure we are ready to launch operations wherever possible,” he said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Steffen Mieske is the head of science operations at the headquarters of the European Paranal Observatory, located 370 miles north of Santiago, which has studied the sun and planets beyond the black hole of the Milky Way.

He told Reuters that its operations were restricted after the devastating earthquake in Chile in 2010 and during social demonstrations last year, but that it was never closed for 21 years.

“All the researchers’ visiting projects, which are going to make observations, typically from overseas in April and May, were canceled,” he said. “We expect to impact a significant number of projects.”

Karla Pena, an assistant professor at Antofagasta University in Northern Chile, told El Mercurio that the closure meant she had to give up a critical night-time study of the Lasta Campanas telescope in Atacama.

“The problem is that the items you are looking at are only visible during certain time periods,” he said.