Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: offensive linemen.

The passes came from the arms of two Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 picks, plus a Heisman finalist.

But what CeeDee Lamb did with the ball after Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts got it in his hands was worthy of an extra reel of highlights. While the YAC – yards after capture – is Lamb’s calling card, it is only a large part of the complete package that makes the Oklahoma wide receiver one of the brightest stars in a class draft loaded at its position.

“There are guys who are a little faster. There are guys who can be a little better in this skill set,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told the Post by phone. “But I don’t know if anyone is as full as him. You talk about experience, you talk about running, you talk about blocking, you talk after capture, you talk about being able to play anywhere on the field. He has a unique skill set.

“He still has a lot of areas in which he needs to improve and he will continue to improve, but there are not many holes in his game. I think it makes him intriguing and I honestly think it does. makes it fit whatever the system [you run] or what your other receivers look like or how you see it adjusting to your offense and your organization. I can’t imagine this guy is not suitable for everyone. He’s just the kind of player he is. “

Riley has been at the top for the past three seasons, during which Lamb has racked up 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. His game invokes comparisons with DeAndre Hopkins and Anquan Boldin, said NFL network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Hopkins for his insight and his ability to make disputed captures and Boldin for his skills after capture, although with a type of different body.

Each Saturday offered Lamb a new chance to make enemy defenses look ridiculous, whether lined up outside or in the slot. Last year alone, he forced 26 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Lamb had a few pistols that gave him the ball, but almost half of his career with yards – 1,520 of 3,292 – came after capture, by PFF.

One of the most memorable exploits occurred against Texas last fall, when Hurts found Lamb open to the 30-meter line. Lamb was quickly surrounded by five defenders, but within seconds, after a few cuts and turning on the jets, he had left them all in his wake as he reached the end zone.

“He has always had an innate sense of play and of setting people up in space,” said Riley. “Now what made him really good over time is that, combined with the development of his body.”

Even before Lamb filled his 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame, Riley bought it. The offensive guru watched him train in the spring of his first year at Foster High School in Texas – where Lamb lived after his family moved. Louisiana by Hurricane Katrina – and thought it was good enough to play for the Sooners right away.

Sadly, Lamb had to wait a little longer to help Oklahoma make it to the college football playoffs three consecutive seasons and play in games like the 2018 national semi-final. It burned Alabama No. 1 for 109 yards and one touchdown on eight catches and “really, they had no chance of covering it,” said Riley. He only wished they had thrown it more at Lamb that night.

“What you like is that he does it against good competition in big games and big environments, in which he tends to be big enough,” said Riley.

Now the bright lights of the NFL are waiting for you.

Whether or not Lamb is the first receiver to hear his name – he should be him or Jerry Jeudy from Alabama or Henry Ruggs III – he won’t have to wait long on the night of the draft. And the team that is recovering the 21-year-old mature woman could reap the benefits for the years to come.

“I start right after the capture, that’s what makes it so special,” Jeremiah said in a telephone interview. “So competitive and so difficult after capture. He was the one who separated him for me. I like the fact that he can play indoors, he can play outdoors. He has strong hands. He can play over the edge if you wish. But for me, more than anything else, it’s just once the ball is in his hands, this kid refuses to go down. “