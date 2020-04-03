Our furry feline friends seem to be at risk of catching Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Worse, the study cats were able to infect each other, although they showed no signs of illness.

Ferrets have also been able to “catch” the virus, although it does not appear to be harmful to them. The dogs, on the other hand, were not susceptible, according to the study. The virus appeared in the feces of five dogs, but no infectious virus was found. Pigs, chickens and ducks were also not very welcoming places for the virus.

But cat and ferret lovers don’t need to panic, experts say. There is no evidence that their pets could get very sick or die from the new coronavirus.

“Yes, people should kiss their pets. These researchers injected the virus into the cat’s nose at a high concentration, which is pretty artificial,” said Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division. at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s. Pittsburgh Hospital.

No realistic exposure The laboratory experiment used a completely unrealistic scenario, experts say. First, the researchers forced extremely high doses of virus into the nostrils of five 8-month-old domestic cats. Cats in our homes or even in the wild would never be exposed to this level of virus. “It is much more than an average human,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville. “So this is an artificial circumstance and we have no idea that it occurs in nature,” added Schaffner. Two of the five cats were euthanized six days later. The researchers found viral particles in their upper respiratory systems. The remaining three infected cats were placed in a cage adjacent to three uninfected cats. One of these three cats was subsequently tested positive for the virus, while the other two were not. However, the researchers estimated that the virus could be transmitted via respiratory drops. Or? None of the infected cats showed signs of disease. And even if they spread the virus, that doesn’t mean they would be able to spread it to humans. This is what happened almost two decades ago with a sister coronavirus called SARS-CoV, which causes the deadly pneumonia-like respiratory disease called SARS. Like now, science found cats could be infected with SARS-CoV and infect other cats. However, the virus did not spread widely among domestic cats during the pandemic from 2002 to 2004, and there were no known cases of transmission to humans. Ferrets also affected The study found that ferrets were also “effective” replicators of the virus – which means that the virus can easily grow and reproduce in their long, slippery bodies. “SARS-CoV-2 can replicate in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets for up to eight days, without causing serious illness or death,” the study said.. The study did not look into a longer period. This is good news for researchers looking for a way to test future vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, also called the new coronavirus. “You need to have an animal model to do the first vaccine tests and understand how viruses cause disease. So it will be useful in the field,” said Williams. It is in fact not surprising that ferrets appear to respond to the new coronavirus. A ferret’s lungs and airways are surprisingly similar to those of a human. In reality, biologically and physiologically ferrets are more like humans than a mouse or rat. “Ferrets are classic animals for studying flu – it’s been decades,” said Schaffner. “If scientists were looking for an animal model, they would look for ferrets first.” What does that mean Will your cat or ferret have coronavirus? Very unlikely, experts say, pointing out that we certainly would have heard of many cases in pets, given the large spread of the virus in the United States and Europe. Hong Kong quarantines animals belonging to people diagnosed with Covid-19 and has found only two cases of positive results in dogs. The dogs showed no signs of illness during quarantine. As rare as it may be, it appears that a cat in Belgium caught the virus in March from its owner, who was ill with Covid-19 after returning from a visit to Italy. But even if the cat had breathing problems and high levels of vomit and feces, researchers are not yet sure if the cat was sick with Covid-19 or another disease. “While 2 dogs (Hong Kong) and 1 cat (Belgium) are believed to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, experts in infectious diseases and several international and national human and animal health organizations agree that no evidence at this point indicates that pets transmit COVID-19 to other animals, including American Veterinary Medicine Association says on his website. AVMA and American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking normal precautions when cleaning litter boxes and feeding animals. “As a precaution,” AVMA suggests that anyone sick with COVID-19 symptoms limit contact at this time “, until more information is known about the virus.” “Ask another member of your household to walk, feed and play with your pet,” says AVMA. “If you have a service animal or if you need to take care of your pet, wear a face mask; do not share food, kiss it or hug it; and wash yourself hands before and after contact with them. “

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/02/health/cats-dogs-ferrets-coronavirus-wellness/index.html