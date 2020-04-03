Our furry feline friends seem to be at risk of catching Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Worse, the study cats were able to infect each other, although they showed no signs of illness.
Ferrets have also been able to “catch” the virus, although it does not appear to be harmful to them. The dogs, on the other hand, were not susceptible, according to the study. The virus appeared in the feces of five dogs, but no infectious virus was found. Pigs, chickens and ducks were also not very welcoming places for the virus.
But cat and ferret lovers don’t need to panic, experts say. There is no evidence that their pets could get very sick or die from the new coronavirus.
“Yes, people should kiss their pets. These researchers injected the virus into the cat’s nose at a high concentration, which is pretty artificial,” said Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division. at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s. Pittsburgh Hospital.
No realistic exposure
The laboratory experiment used a completely unrealistic scenario, experts say. First, the researchers forced extremely high doses of virus into the nostrils of five 8-month-old domestic cats.
Cats in our homes or even in the wild would never be exposed to this level of virus.
“It is much more than an average human,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.
“So this is an artificial circumstance and we have no idea that it occurs in nature,” added Schaffner.
Two of the five cats were euthanized six days later. The researchers found viral particles in their upper respiratory systems.
The remaining three infected cats were placed in a cage adjacent to three uninfected cats. One of these three cats was subsequently tested positive for the virus, while the other two were not. However, the researchers estimated that the virus could be transmitted via respiratory drops.
Or? None of the infected cats showed signs of disease. And even if they spread the virus, that doesn’t mean they would be able to spread it to humans.
This is what happened almost two decades ago with a sister coronavirus called SARS-CoV, which causes the deadly pneumonia-like respiratory disease called SARS.
Ferrets also affected
The study found that ferrets were also “effective” replicators of the virus – which means that the virus can easily grow and reproduce in their long, slippery bodies.
“SARS-CoV-2 can replicate in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets for up to eight days, without causing serious illness or death,” the study said.. The study did not look into a longer period.
This is good news for researchers looking for a way to test future vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, also called the new coronavirus.
“You need to have an animal model to do the first vaccine tests and understand how viruses cause disease. So it will be useful in the field,” said Williams.
“Ferrets are classic animals for studying flu – it’s been decades,” said Schaffner. “If scientists were looking for an animal model, they would look for ferrets first.”
What does that mean
Will your cat or ferret have coronavirus? Very unlikely, experts say, pointing out that we certainly would have heard of many cases in pets, given the large spread of the virus in the United States and Europe.
Hong Kong quarantines animals belonging to people diagnosed with Covid-19 and has found only two cases of positive results in dogs. The dogs showed no signs of illness during quarantine.
“As a precaution,” AVMA suggests that anyone sick with COVID-19 symptoms limit contact at this time “, until more information is known about the virus.”
“Ask another member of your household to walk, feed and play with your pet,” says AVMA. “If you have a service animal or if you need to take care of your pet, wear a face mask; do not share food, kiss it or hug it; and wash yourself hands before and after contact with them. “
