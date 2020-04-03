This is the grim reality facing the flagship Hong Kong airline as the new coronavirus pandemic worsens, clouding the outlook for the global travel industry and “intensifying” the financial ramifications for companies like Cathay said CEO Augustus Tang on Friday.

“[But] since my last communication, our passenger fleet has been practically anchored, “Tang wrote to the staff on Friday.” The remaining demand is gone. “

The 582 passengers carried earlier this week was 99 percent lower than Cathay’s expected daily average and a load factor of just 18.3 percent, the CEO noted. Passenger load factors are an important measure for carriers as they measure the ability of an airline to occupy seats and generate revenue.

Cathay says it will now only operate two flights a week in April to four long-haul destinations, including London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Sydney. It will also aim to maintain three weekly regional flights to eight cities, including Tokyo, Manila and Singapore.

The company has not ruled out the possibility of further reduction. “A timetable for a resumption of demand from our customers remains impossible to predict,” noted Tang.

The pandemic has forced the airline industry into one of its worst crises in history. Last week, the International Air Transport Association predicted that carriers could lose up to $ 252 billion in passenger revenue, down 44% from last year and more than double the organization’s previous estimate for a “worse scenario”.

This leaves companies like Cathay doubling their cost-cutting measures. Several industry CEOs have already stopped taking wages, and Tang announced on Friday that he and Cathay’s president Patrick Healy will also cut their base salaries by 30%. In addition, the airline’s executive directors will each benefit from a 25% pay cut until December.

The airline also asked its 27,000 employees, most of whom are based in Hong Kong, to consider taking three weeks of leave without pay. Since last month, 80% of staff had volunteered for unpaid leave, when departures began “for ground workers where thefts have now stopped,” the company said.

For now, Cathay is trying to stay afloat by maintaining its cargo activity, where demand has remained “strong”, said Tang.

“However, the reduction in the capacity of our widebody fleet means that our freight revenues are still well below last year,” he added.

Cathay stock has plunged nearly 30% so far this year. Its title fell 1.2% in Hong Kong on Friday after the announcement.

“We will overcome this,” Tang told the employees. “We will continue to explore all areas to ensure that the Cathay group emerges from this unprecedented crisis, able to compete vigorously and help Hong Kong get back on its feet.”