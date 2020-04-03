The Navy relieved the veteran captain of his duties who issued an urgent request for assistance regarding a coronavirus epidemic on board his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after losing confidence in his ability to command the aircraft carrier, according to information released Thursday.

Captain Brett Crozier, who commands the Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with a crew of approximately 5,000, will be relieved of command but will keep his rank and remain in the Navy, NBC News first reported.

Crozier raised the red flag earlier this week, saying the ship’s sailors should be quarantined to stop the spread of coronavirus, a plea that made headlines.

Crozier had written Navy brass on Monday to warn that “sailors don’t need to die”.

He asked for help in dealing with the coronavirus epidemic on his ship, which had been forced to dock at a base in Guam last week.

As of Wednesday, after testing began, 93 crew members tested positive and more than 1,000 people left the ship for quarantine on the island, a US territory in the western Pacific.

The move was to be announced Thursday by the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly.

The official reason for Crozier’s removal from command is a loss of confidence, according to sources cited by NBC.

Crozier, in the four-page letter, asked for “quarantine rooms” ashore for his crew.

“It will require a political solution, but it is the right thing to do,” wrote Crozier.

“We are not at war. Sailors don’t have to die. If we do not act now, we fail to take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors. “