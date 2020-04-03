There is a silver lining for the silver screen after the industry shutdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The South by Southwest film festival, which was previously scheduled to start on March 13, will air several of his films on Amazon Prime instead of the IRL event.

Films scheduled to premiere at the festival included “King of Staten Island” by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson as well as that of Kitao Sakurai “Bad Trip” hidden camera comedy with Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish. They have not yet been confirmed for the virtual film festival.

The annual rally was one of the first major events to announce fears related to COVID-19 in early March. But in a sure move to give the self-insulators something to stay at home, the organizers have announced an online film festival.

The films will be broadcast on Amazon Prime for 10 days, from an as yet undetermined date at the end of April, and will be accessible to everyone, whether or not they have an Amazon Prime subscription. All they need is a free Amazon account.

The organizers are still working to involve the filmmakers in the virtual festival. They encourage participation with screening fees, according to an Amazon statement.

“We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and we hope that this online film festival can help make part of this experience, and present artists and films that the public would not otherwise have got a chance to see, “Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios manager, said in a statement.

Salke added that the festival is a happy solution to the unfortunate cancellation.

“We are inspired by the adaptability and resilience of the film community as it searches for creative solutions in this unprecedented crisis, ”she said.

In a press release, the filmmaker Jay Duplass said he was delighted with this opportunity.

“These are unprecedented times,” he said, “and it will take unprecedented solutions to continue and celebrate these great films and the people who worked so hard to make them.”