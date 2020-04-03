Chris Hurn, founder of Fountainhead Commercial Capital, has received 7,400 small business loan requests in the past two weeks, more than his business has managed in five years.

The non-bank lender based in Lake Mary, Florida, is just one of thousands of financial institutions across the country preparing to deliver $ 349 billion in government supported loans and grants starting Friday , only one week after their creation as part of the $ 2.3. trillion dollars in fiscal stimulus.

The all-new Paycheque Protection Program, designed to keep large swathes of Main Street afloat as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, calls on the United States Treasury, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and numerous financial institutions across the country in an effort that economists say is crucial to preventing the United States from plunging into a deep downturn.

It offers low-interest, government-guaranteed, repayable loans to companies that keep workers on payroll despite closings, part of Trump administration’s effort to keep Americans out of unemployment benefits .

It also gives the almost 67-year-old SBA a more important role than ever before, a role that some lenders fear they will be unable to fulfill.

The rescue program represents a giant expansion of activity for the 3,300 people who work at SBA. The $ 349 billion in loans that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hopes to see through this program quickly represents 12 times the $ 28.1 billion in loans approved by the SBA for the whole of fiscal 2019.

According to budget documents, the SBA approved 58,000 loans under its main program in the past year, 16% below its target. Millions of small businesses could apply for the paycheck protection program on Friday alone.

The new program requires banks to check the lender’s salary costs and whether they have been adversely affected by the coronavirus, and then register the loans with the SBA to ensure that borrowers are not using the double deduction. The loans are guaranteed by the United States Treasury.

The agency, which has its roots in a program of the depression era, has seen the demand for loans decrease in recent years due to the strength of the economy.

It will deal with this record volume at a time when most government employees are encouraged to work from home, which only half of the SBA employees were eligible to do in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available. available.

An SBA spokesperson told Reuters that the agency had a “flexible workplace policy that allows for both full telework and internal capabilities.

The SBA did not respond to questions about whether the agency might have difficulty managing the program.

Government supervisors have repeatedly found that the SBA has not done enough over the years to verify that lenders only work with applicants who cannot get credit elsewhere – one of the central pillars of the existing program.

This is not a requirement of the new program, which is open to all existing employers who have been injured by the coronavirus. What is unclear is the agency’s ability to conduct appropriate oversight, said William Shear, who investigates the SBA for the Government Accountability Office.

“What will SBA do, if any, to supervise these lenders? Will they verify certain loans on the spot? ” he said.

Some of the country’s major banks, fearing that the program poses too many legal and financial risks, have threatened not to participate.

Hurn says his business will not be able to provide loans until SBA provides more information and advice. The idea that the SBA could deploy the regulations on Friday morning and “that we’re going to pump money by 4:00 pm is just a fantasy right now,” he said.

Mnuchin promised that the first companies could get their money as quickly as 48 hours, versus 30 days or more to process normal SBA loans.

U.S. companies with fewer than 500 employees account for 44% of U.S. GDP and support 61 million jobs, according to Moody’s.

The Treasury uses banks, credit unions, and small business loan specialists like Fountainhead to quickly withdraw the money. On Tuesday, he appealed to other lenders to apply too.

“They say this program will start on Friday, but we have serious doubts,” said Sam Taussig of online lender Kabbage Inc., who applied on Tuesday.

Advice to lenders and borrowers has so far been scarce. The Treasury has published a two-page borrower form that lenders will need to translate into a loan agreement and program in an online application that can be sent to the SBA.

Even if the lender can do it quickly, the SBA’s admissions system, known as ETRAN, could be problematic, said Taussig. ETRAN “is a technological dump … a disaster on a normal day that is likely to break or produce error codes,” he said.

Hurn said he was concerned that the launch of the program on Friday would not reassure American businesses. “If it lands with a thud tomorrow, which I think is very possible, based on the information that has yet to be released, it will make people even more dire.