A 32-year-old Californian woman died just a day after being diagnosed with coronavirus, her family said in a new report.

Jessica Beatriz Cortéz, of Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles, started feeling sick last week, her family said to the local Telemundo station.

“She started by complaining of aches, feeling heavy and tired,” said her brother César Cortéz at the station, according to a translation. by the Los Angeles Times.

Jessica, who immigrated from El Salvador to the United States three years ago, reported for work on Thursday, March 23, but soon after, her symptoms escalated to body aches and chills.

She was hospitalized on Friday and died on Saturday, said her brother.

“It all happened in less than a week,” Cortez told the station. “I received a call saying that she was in a very serious condition … I left what I was doing and went to the hospital and when I arrived, she was already dead.”

Cortez said it was painful to think of how no one could be with Jessica when she died.

“This is the most difficult part,” he said. “That she died alone.”

Jessica’s family is not sure if they had pre-existing conditions.

She leaves a 9 year old daughter.

Cortéz became the fourth Salvadoran immigrant to die from COVID-19 in the United States, consular officials told the agency. The other three died in New York.