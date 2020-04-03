The Buccaneers add insurance for their new crown jewel.

The team signed the quarterback journeyman Blaine Gabbert for a one year contract reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network Thursday to support the newly acquired superstar, Tom Brady.

Brady still plays at a high level, but the six-time Super Bowl champion will turn 43 in August.

Gabbert was selected No. 10 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Jaguars, who swapped six spots to secure him. After a disappointing three-year stint in Jacksonville, he was traded to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick. He also spent time in Arizona and the Titans before joining the Buccaneers last season as a replacement for Jameis Winston.

Gabbert was placed on an injured reserve after dislocating his shoulder in week 3, leaving Ryan Griffin to back up Winston. He has not appeared in a game since 2018 as a member of the Titans and has only played 56 games with 9,063 yards, 48 ​​touchdowns, 47 interceptions and a completion percentage of 56.2 since entering the league in 2011.

The 30-year-old beeper straddled head coach Bruce Arians in Arizona in 2017. He started five games under the air and had 1,086 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a completion percentage of 55.6.

Gabbert’s familiarity with the system plays a particularly important role in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has interrupted almost all sport-related activities.