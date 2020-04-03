History highlights Try these recipes for everything from Benedictine eggs to French toast with challah.

Brunch has a way of brightening up the weekend. And when eating out is not an option, there are many creative ways to whip up your favorite brunch menu at home.

“Now is a great opportunity to find pleasure in cooking,” says Adam Roberts, the famous culinary writer behind The Gourmet Amateur blog and Instagram account. “Think of the breakfast dish you like to eat in a restaurant, or like the most, but don’t know how to do it – you should start with that,” he says.

Roberts, who also hosts the Lunch Therapy Podcast, is an expert in adapting recipes with a refined taste for everyday cooks. His latest cookbook, “The secrets of the best chefs: recipes, techniques and tips from the greatest chefs in America”, does just that, with 150 dishes from America’s best chefs. Roberts offers some of his favorite brunch dishes below, as well as tips from expert chefs Sarabeth Levine and Jamie Oliver for proven classics. And scroll down to see what tools you will need in your kitchen to become a brunch pro.

Recipes

Benoît eggs, 4 people

Nothing screams “classic brunch” like the Benoît eggs. It may sound like an intimidating dish to tackle at home, but this award-winning Sarabeth Levine recipe Sarabeth Restaurants is simple to execute with the right tools. All you need is a double boiler to make the hollandaise sauce and a pan to poach the eggs for foolproof results.

Ingredients:

Hollandaise sauce:

3 large egg yolks, room temperature

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

8 ounces (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2 small pinches of white pepper

Fine sea salt

Poached eggs:

Unsalted butter or non-stick spray, for greasing cups

8 eggs

4 English muffins, split and toasted

8 ounces sliced ​​smoked salmonor 8 slices prosciutto (ham will do)

½ small red pepper, finely diced

½ small yellow pepper, finely diced

2 chives, finely chopped

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, for 2 people

Sweet potato and Brussels sprouts

Hash is a staple food for brunch, perfect for making at home with just about any leftover you have on hand. “The hash is so good because you can throw anything in it,” says Roberts. It is also a real treat if you are not used to frying at home. “The hash uses a lot of oil, so you get that kind of greasy feeling from a restaurant dish.” Roberts uses Brussels sprouts in this version, but any remaining vegetables or meats might just as well work.

Ingredients:

½ cup vegetable oil

2 sweet potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes

Kosher salt

1 cup grated Brussels sprouts

Olive oil

2 eggs

Grated parmesan

Directions:

Step 1: In one cast iron pan, heat the vegetable oil until it is very hot.

2nd step: Add the sweet potato cubes, season with salt and do not touch. When the potatoes start to take on color, stir with a metal spatula. Because these are sweet potatoes (which have more sugar), they can burn faster, so keep an eye out for them.

Step 3: When the potatoes are good and crunchy everywhere, add the grated Brussels sprouts, a drizzle of olive oil (to wet the sprouts), salt and pepper and stir all around. Continue cooking until everything is golden brown.

Step 4: Pour into plates and in the same pan add a little olive oil, keep the heat high and add your eggs. Season with salt and pepper and fry until the whites are set and the yolks are still dripping. Scoop on the mince and the grated Parmesan dust. Eat right away.

_______________________________________________________________________________

French toast with challah, 4 people

“If you’ve made a lot of bread or stocked up and it starts to get a little stale, there’s nothing better to do than toast.” Says Roberts. The trick to switching from everyday to restaurant style starts with whole bread, so you can cut beautiful thick slices.

Ingredients:

A loaf of challah bread

2 cups whole milk

3 eggs

¼ cup) sugar

A pinch of salt

A touch of vanilla

4 tablespoons butter

Powdered sugar for sprinkling

Fresh cream (or whipped cream) to serve

Blueberries (optional)

Maple syrup

Directions:

Step 1: Use a bread knife cut 1 inch slices and set aside. (If you do this the night before, you can leave the bread on a cookie sheet to dry a little.)

2nd step: In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, salt and vanilla.

Step 3: Dip the bread in the liquid and let it saturate. You want it to be as infused as possible with the dough without collapsing.

Step 4: Melt the butter in a large skillet over high heat. When the butter stops foaming and the pan is good and hot, take out your pieces of bread, let the dough drip and place it in the pan. Do not fill the pan (you may need to do it in batches, in which case you will need more butter). Once in the pan, do not touch the French toast. You will know it is time to go back when it starts to smell good and caramelized and it looks golden brown when you take a look below. Finish on the other side, another minute.

Step 5: Lift the French toast on plates and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Put a spoonful of crème fraîche (or whipped cream) on top and sprinkle with blueberries or any other berry you like. Add more powdered sugar and pour over the maple syrup.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Polenta cakes with mushrooms and fried eggs, 4 people

Polenta cakes with mushrooms and fried eggs

A secret to simple, efficient restaurant-style cooking is to make large batches of versatile foods. “The goal is to try to do more of what you need the first time and then reuse it for something else,” says Roberts. In this case, serve a smooth, creamy polenta with dinner, then turn it into crisp brunch cakes the next morning. “You get a totally different preparation with exactly the same ingredients,” says Roberts. Finish the night preparation with Sur La Table porcelain ramekins.

Ingredients:

5 cups of water

1 cup polenta (no quick cooking)

Kosher salt

5 tablespoons butter

½ cup parmesan (more more for sprinkling later)

Olive oil

2 cups sliced ​​mushrooms, all kinds (Roberts uses stem shiitakes)

2 garlic cloves, sliced

Chopped parsley

4 eggs

Directions:

Step 1: The night before, serve polenta with your dinner. (It’s great with braised sausages in tomato sauce.) Prepare the polenta by whisking the cup of polenta in the 5 cups of boiling water; season well with salt (about a tablespoon). When the polenta starts to get thick and bubbling, lower the heat, stir with a wooden spoon and cook like this for 45 minutes over low heat. Finish by stirring in 2 tablespoons of butter and ½ cup of Parmesan.

2nd step: Press the leftover polenta ramekins. Try to really pack it in there; the more compressed, the better.

Step 3: The next morning, unmold the polenta with a knife. In one non-stick pan, heat a tablespoon of butter with a drizzle of olive oil. Add your polenta cakes and don’t touch them once in the pan. Just let them spray and fry for at least three minutes at least until they are golden brown. Go back and repeat on the opposite side.

Step 4: Wipe the pan. Add the last tablespoon of butter and another touch of olive oil over high heat. Add your mushrooms and a pinch of salt and stir all around. The mushrooms should start to release their liquid; if not, add ¼ cup of water to help remove moisture. Cook until the mushrooms begin to shrink and the liquid has evaporated. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the mushrooms are golden all over and the garlic is just beginning to color. Add a handful of chopped parsley, stir all around and place next to the polenta cakes.

Step 5: Wipe the pan and add a drop of olive oil. Heat again and add as many eggs as you want to serve. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and fry the eggs; if you put a lid on it, it will help the tops fall into place. Cook as you wish, serve alongside polenta cakes and mushrooms. Sprinkle with more Parmesan and parsley.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Scrambled eggs with smoked trout, pickled onions and kale, 6 people

Scrambled eggs with smoked trout, pickled onions and kale

This race is another creative way to use the ingredients you can have for a restaurant quality meal. “The flavors of this dish are similar to those of a Sunday morning bagel,” says Roberts. “The smoked fish is fantastic, it has so much flavor. You can stock up on it and it will keep for months.” Think of it as a potential go-to for these mornings when you crave something smoky and flavorful that goes beyond your standard bowl of plain cereal or eggs.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 cup shredded kale

Salt

Fresh lemon juice

6 eggs beaten with salt and pepper

½ cup grated smoked trout (Trader Joe’s Mark works great here)

¼ cup chopped pickled onions (use Bon Appetit’s recipe)

Directions:

Step 1: In one non-stick pan, add a drizzle of olive oil. Heat it then add the kale. Season with salt and squeeze the lemon all over; when the kale is wilted and tasty (taste it here), turn down the heat a bit.

2nd step: Add eggs over medium-low heat. Using a heat resistant silicone spatula, fold gently until large curds form. Halfway, add the trout and the chopped pickled onions.

Step 3: While the eggs are still slightly damp, lift them onto plates. They will finish sitting there. Eat right away.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Huevos Rancheros, serves 6 people

For those looking for a spicy kick, huevos rancheros are another classic brunch dish that is simple to prepare at home. This recipe from famed British chef Jamie Oliver calls for throwing most of the ingredients in one pan (nonstick with a lid is best).

Ingredients:

1 onion

2 cloves garlic

2 red peppers

2 fresh red or orange peppers

Olive oil

1 large dried pepper

3 fresh bay leaves

2 cans (14 ounces) quality Italian tomatoes

2 large ripe tomatoes

6 large eggs

6 tortillas

Cheddar cheese, to serve

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brunch drinks

For a classic brunch or non-alcoholic cocktail, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix is a favorite among bartenders for its balance of salinity and spices. Doctor to taste with olives, celery, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, hot sauce, pepper and other extras.

As for a cup of flavorful Joe, Roberts agrees with his expert colleagues that the best coffee starts with whole beans. Roberts uses a house coffee grinder. “Grinding the beans first makes a huge difference, because it brings out all the oils and gives a more powerful taste than if you just use pre-ground coffee,” says Roberts. Put it in a french press for a true dining experience. Whole grains also stay fresh longer than the soil and can be stored in the cupboard or freezer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fill your kitchen with these essential tools for brunch preparation:

Double boiler in stainless steel with salt ($ 29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Stainless steel salt boiler

Double boilers are useful for preparing delicate sauces such as hollandaise and white butter. They’re also great for melting chocolate to dip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Demeyere stainless steel poaching pan ($ 49.96, originally $ 82; surlatable.com)

Demeyere stainless steel poaching pan

Poached eggs are the centerpiece of many brunch recipes. These non-stick cups make it easier to poach and plate your eggs like a pro.

_______________________________________________________________________________

12-inch Lodge cast iron stove ($ 22.99; target.com)

12 ” cast iron stove

A cast iron pan will stay with you all your life if you take care of it by not using soap to wash it and by generously oiling it with each use.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Microplane Stainless Steel Pallet Grater ($ 15.99; target.com)

Microplane stainless steel paddle grater

Microplans are cut like nothing else on the market. This little guy will make you look like a professional chef when you shred Parmesan cheese directly in the pan.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calphalon Classic 8-inch Forged Bread Knife ($ 29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Calphalon 8 inch Classic Forged Bread Knife

Once you have one, you’ll wonder how you ever got along without it. Bread knives make it easier to cut anything from angel cake to baguette than you would have imagined.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dripless TableCraft Glass Syrup Server ($ 9.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

TableCraft Drip Glass Syrup Server

It’s just more fun to pour your syrup in one of them, isn’t it?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sur La Table porcelain round ramekins ($ 2 each; surlatable.com)

On the Table porcelain round ramekins

Use them to wrap your polenta cakes, then use them again to make pastry creams, baked eggs, soufflés and all kinds of dishes or dips.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calphalon 10 inch Hard Anodized Non-Stick Frying Pan ($ 31.99; target.com)

Calphalon 10 inch Hard Anodized Non-Stick Frying Pan

A non-stick pan is a staple that will quickly earn a living. This is the perfect size for sizzling omelets, frittatas, pancakes, chicken breasts or burgers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Set of 3 silicone spatulas ($ 7.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Set of 3 silicone spatulas

Silicone spatulas are the way to go if you have non-stick or ceramic coated pots and pans, as they will not scratch the surface.

_______________________________________________________________________________

RSVP Glazed Tortilla Cooker ($ 25.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

RSVP Glazed Tortilla Cooker

If you like your tortillas, it will be worth buying. Whether you have huevos rancheros or tacos, your tortillas (or even homemade pancakes) will stay warm in the oven in this stoneware container while you finish cooking the rest of the meal.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Oxo Good Grips potato masher ($ 11.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Oxo Good Grips potato masher

The drumsticks are great for preparing a breakfast hash, but they’re also great for mashing potatoes, guacamole, beans or just about anything you can think of.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix ($ 4.45; instacart.com)

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

This bloody mary blend is a favorite of bartenders because of its balanced and tasty combination of ingredients. It is even delicious as an alcohol-free cocktail.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Currinart Burr Mill Automatic Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder ($ 59.99; target.com)

Currinart Burr Mill Automatic Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder

Freshly ground coffee beans give a taste of homemade coffee as if it were made in a serious cafe. This mill makes it easy to grind your own beans before picking them up in the coffee maker of your choice.

_______________________________________________________________________________

“Secrets of the best chefs: recipes, techniques and tips from the greatest American cooks” ($ 17.60; amazon.com)

This cookbook presents recipes from more than 150 chefs across the United States, many of which are featured above.

“Secrets of the best chefs: recipes, techniques and tips from the greatest chefs in America”

