When the Mets added Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello to their rotation in December, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen made a bold proclamation, “I think we are probably the deepest starting rotation in baseball.”

Now that Noah Syndergaard is lost for all that will become of the 2020 season because of Tommy John’s surgery last week, the Mets general manager was asked on Thursday if he still believed the team had enough depth or if he would leave the organization to look for another starter. .

He seemed pretty happy with what the Mets would have if baseball was played this year.

“Noah is a big part of the Mets family,” said Van Wagenen in a text. “Losing a player like him for the season is difficult, but we are confident that the other pitchers we have on the list can take on the challenge. Adding depth to our rotation was a priority this offseason. Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha are both confirmed pitchers with championship pedigrees which have been very impressive this spring. “

Wacha and Porcello are expected to join Steven Matz in the rotation behind Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman.

“As we know, a team can never be deep enough, but we are fortunate to have a group of pitchers beyond the five who we believe can be successful starters, including Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, “said Van Wagenen.

Before the Mets signed Wacha and Porcello, Van Wagenen had launched the idea that Lugo or Gsellman could be moved to rotation. And Gsellman admitted he was intrigued by the possibility, but the two are supplying precious weapons to an enclosure that struggled a year ago.

Beyond these two, the Mets also have Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt, Stephen Gonsalves, Franklyn Kilome and David Peterson as potential options – although Peterson is not on the 40 men list.

The indefinite delay in the start of the season has given injured Mets players more time to prepare for the year, including the often injured Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto and Jed Lowrie. But with Florida issuing a long-awaited home stay order this week, their rehabilitations could be more difficult.

Van Wagenen said coaches and team performance staff “stay in close touch with Cespedes, Conforto and Lowrie. Each of our players has unique circumstances. As a result, we develop individualized programs based on their resources constantly evolving. “