Broadway is temporarily gone, but the pod is complete and running: The full-length musical podcast will debut this week. Based on the novel by Little Broadway producer Mitchell Maxwell, “Little Did I Know” features 22 original tracks over nine episodes.

Founded in 1976, it follows a young director named Samuel August (played by YouTube star Kurt Hugo Schneider) and his scrappy pursuits to study with college friends to renew a restful summer theater with new productions.

“Little Did I Know” stars include Patrick Page (“Hadestown”), Leslie Margherita (“Matilda”), Disney star Laura Marano and veteran actor Richard Kind, and includes music by Tony winner Doug Besterman (“The Producers”).

Director Marlo Hunter, who also works outside of “Saved By the Bell,” says that making a musical in a podcast is “a new thing. It’s important that we don’t just take the music and break it down into nine episodes. The format and rhythm are completely different. . “According to him, live musical audiences are” really educated on when to wait for a song “- that is, every few minutes – whereas podcast listeners are more adapted to the narrative. pieces.

Hunter, who is shallow than the rest of the world, says there could be no better time to unleash the unique creation that people can experience from home. “It’s really great that we can bring this to people – tell a new story amidst all this,” he says. “We do this because we love it and it’s part of our soul.”

The first three episodes of “Little Did I Know” were released on Tuesday from the Audio Drama Initiative, and subsequent episodes are followed every Tuesday.

Wondery’s “Dating Game Killer” is a new real crime story that tells the story of serial killer Rodney Alcala in six installments, a fascinating rival in a title game in 1978 – the year of the murder. people.

Everyone is watching their best performances at the moment, including “Scrubs” star Zach Braff and Donald Faison. They will come back to every episode of iHeart Media’s Nine-Year Hospital Committee, “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald,” starting with the pilot. The first episode debuts on March 31.

Actor Tessa Thompson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) is the latest star to jump into the universe of podcast fiction with QCode Media’s “The Left Right Game,” which previously produced “Blackout” with Rami Malek and “Carrier” with Cynthia Erivo. Thompson stars as starting journalist Alice Sharman, whose story in the nose leads her to supernatural danger.