The flagship carrier of the United Kingdom, owned bysaid Thursday in a statement that it was implementing a “leave plan” to minimize the financial impact of the coronavirus on staff.

This is “the best deal possible for our members,” said Oliver Richardson, national aviation manager for Unite. “The agreement protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their wages,” he said in a statement.

British Airways, which suspended flights from London Gatwick airport on Monday, is the last major European carrier to announce radical operational changes. Monday, UK budget carrierimmobilized its entire fleet, bringing 4,000 cabin crew members. Europe’s largest low-cost carrierwill immobilize more than 90% of its planes in the coming weeks, while Scotland-based Loganair plans to ask the government for financial assistance.

Airlines around the world have been brought to their knees as the pandemic worsens, particularly in Europe and North America, with flight bans and national closings threatening to completely shut down aviation. Many carriers have reduced or suspended their short-term flight schedules, placed workers on unpaid leave and suspended their hiring. Several industry CEOs have stopped taking wages.

Bailouts to come

While U.S. airlines will receive tens of billions of dollars in support as part of the country’s $ 2 trillion stimulus package, European governments have not promised bailouts to their carriers.

The UK government has said that airlines, like all businesses, can use measures to help businesses affected by the coronavirus, including capital raising programs and tax breaks. “We continue to work closely with the industry and are ready to consider the situation of sole proprietorships as long as all other government programs have been explored and all business options exhausted, including raising capital from investors existing, “said a government spokesperson.

Virgin Atlantic declined to comment on media reports Thursday that the airline is seeking financial aid from the British government. The company said Richard billionaire owner Richard Branson is investing $ 250 million in Virgin Group companies to protect jobs.

Lufthansa, which has national carriers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, said in a statement on Thursday that it was “in close contact” with federal governments in its home markets to guarantee its liquidity.

Airbus EADSF (( A spokesperson fortold CNN Business that the aircraft manufacturer “strongly advocates government support for all airlines”.

“[There is] more “normal” for aviation, “said CAPA Center for Aviation analysts report Thursday. “The reduction in revenues suffered by airlines this year due to COVID-19 far exceeds the impact of previous crises. It has the dimensions of a world war,” they noted.

The International Air Transport Association expects the crisis to reduce global industry revenues by $ 252 billion this year compared to 2019, with airlines spending $ 61 billion in cash second trimester.

– Eoin McSweeney and Chris Liakos contributed to this report.