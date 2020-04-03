In a note to employees, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company offers voluntary layoff packages that will provide outgoing employees Compensation and benefits. Calhoun said the company was doing it “to reduce the need for other labor actions.”

Boeing had 161,000 employees at the start of this year, about a third of whom were represented by unions.

“One thing is already clear: it will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis,” Calhoun said in the note.

“When the world comes out of the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services that our customers want and need will likely be different,” he wrote. “We will have to balance supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come. It is important that we start to adapt to our new reality now.”

The $ 2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last week included a $ 50 billion bailout for American airlines. But most of Boeing’s sales are to airlines around the world, and although bailouts are likely in some other countries, it’s unclear how much help will be available. Some airlines may close their doors, and most will delay or cancel the delivery of the aircraft they have ordered.

Boeing started the year with a backlog of 5,350 commercial aircraft that would normally have kept its aircraft manufacturing plants for years to come, as it can generally only operate 800 aircraft per year. But more than 4,000 of these aircraft on order are destined for airlines outside the United States.

Boeing is also eligible for loan guarantees as part of this US government stimulus. The company has taken other measures to conserve cash, including suspending its dividend payments for the first time since 1942. Last year, it paid $ 4.6 billion in dividends. And it also arranged to borrow $ 13.8 billion from a syndicate of big banks in February, and withdrew that money last month.

Boeing entered this crisis with another problem: the grounding of its best-selling jet, the 737 Max, due to two fatal accidents that killed 346 people.

He continued to build the jets for about 10 months after the grounding, but temporarily closed the line in January when it became clear that he would not get FAA approval to take the plane back before the middle of this year.

Last week, it closed its other production lines in Washington State due to the death of one of its employees in Everett, Washington State, due to the coronavirus. It continues to pay its employees who have worked on these lines for at least two weeks.