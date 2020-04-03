Boeing managing director Dave Calhoun presented a plan for voluntary layoffs for employees on Thursday, but warned that the coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry.

As part of the plan, eligible employees who wish to leave the company will be offered compensation and benefits, Calhoun said in a memo.

“We are in uncharted waters. We are taking action based on what we know today,” said Calhoun.

“We also do everything we can … It means continuing to deliver for our business and service customers, even as their own businesses slow down.”

The company’s shares fell more than 7% in the middle of the day.

Reuters announced on Wednesday that an announcement on early retirement and buyout plans could take place as early as Thursday.

Boeing, the United States’ largest exporter, has some 150,000 employees worldwide, almost half of which are around renowned factories in the Puget Sound area of ​​Seattle.

The buyout plan comes three weeks after the American planner announced that he would freeze hiring and overtime – except in certain critical areas – to save money.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the crisis a year after the Boeing 737 Max grounded following fatal accidents that killed 346 people in five months.

Boeing stopped production of 737 in January.

Boeing suspended operations at its two-aisle plant and other facilities around Seattle last week after more than a dozen workers were infected – at least one fatally – with the virus that causes COVID- 19.

“It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis,” said Calhoun.

Boeing called for a $ 60 billion bailout, including loan guarantees, for the struggling US aerospace industry.