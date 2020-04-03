Please note: some readers may find the details and images of this story disturbing.

The new coronavirus has devastated the Ecuadorian coastal city of Guayaquil, which has struggled to cope with the number of corpses while hospitals, morgues and funeral homes have been submerged. Some videos on social networks show unattended bodies lying on the street with nowhere to go.

Ecuador epidemic leaves at least 3,100 people sick, says John Hopkins latest data card. The country’s epicenter is in Guayaquil, where locals have criticized the government’s response.

Wrapped coffins are stacked in the back of a pickup truck and wait on the sidewalk outside a hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador. ENRIQUE ORTIZ / AFP via Getty Images



Because of the strict quarantine measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, people have been limited in what they can do for loved ones or neighbors who die at home. Some, like Stalin Briones, a resident of Guayaquil, shared photos or videos to draw attention to what’s going on.

Briones tweeted over his neighbor’s body – wrapped in a blanket and left outside on Sunday – begging someone to pick him up. He told CBS News on Thursday that he had finally been settled. Although he said he did not have the impression that citizens are being ignored, he believes that this is the consequence of the collapse of the health system.

“All of this is a consequence of the wrong direction the authorities have taken and not taking precautions or preparing for it despite knowing what’s going on in Europe,” he told CBS News. in Spanish. “Adding to the fact that people don’t care – because more than the government, the fault lies more with the people who didn’t collaborate and took it like a cold.”

City mayor Cynthia Viteri announced in a Twitter message on Wednesday that three refrigerated trucks have been deployed to help store the corpses.

“What’s going on with his country’s public health system?” she said in a recent video message. “They don’t collect the bodies from the houses. They are left on the sidewalks. They fall in front of the hospitals. No one wants to recover them.”

Ecuadorian Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner told reporters earlier this week“The government’s intention is that everyone who dies these days in Guayaquil, not just those who died from COVID-19, can have a dignified burial.”

According to Los Angeles Times, city officials said 400 bodies have been found in the past few days. While the majority of deaths are believed to be related to the coronavirus, it has been difficult to confirm due to limited viral testing in the country.