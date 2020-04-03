Now he’s sending smoke signals.

Condemned Billy McFarland, fraudster of the Fyre Festival tells The Post exclusively that he is launching a new business inside the prison: crowdfunding so that other prisoners can call their loved ones during these difficult times.

“The coronavirus separates families. . . and visits are canceled in all federal prisons, “says McFarland. “I am launching an initiative called Project-315 to bring together and connect inmates in need and their families who are affected by the coronavirus. We will pay for calls to as many incarcerated people across the country as possible. “

The prison, he says, changed it.

“I see the important things in life. . . much more, ”he said by telephone from the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio. “I got lost during Fyre – thinking I should make it work at all costs. I realize how immature and wrong this thought process was. I grew up in prison.

“There is no doubt that I screwed up completely. It makes me really sick. “

In October 2018, the 28-year-old New Yorker was sentenced to six years in prison and three years probation for wire fraud as part of his ill-fated Bahamas-based music festival in April 2017. He was ordered to pay $ 26 million in restitution to its victims, but right now he’s focusing on the standard cost of $ 3.15 for a 15-minute phone call to jail.

He will collect donations via his new Project-315.com.

“First of all, I would like you to know that I know how badly I spoiled,” McFarland written in a letter posted on the site. “I lied, deceived and ultimately hurt many people in the pursuit of what I thought were successful businesses. What I did was absolutely despicable, and the responsibility for the damage caused begins and ends with me. “

However, he admits to The Post: “It is perfectly reasonable for people to think it is a scam. What is good is not for me – it is for the families of detainees, who are suffering because of what their loved ones have done. “

To make things happen, he says, “My friends contribute from the start, so we will help the few thousand first families and we will start from there,” he said. “I have a small team of four or five people, a mix of tech and entertainment people” – none of whom were involved in the Fyre Festival – to help.

“All the money that goes in goes directly to the initiative,” he says. “I am not in any of the bank accounts or documents and I have no access to any of the funds.”

Family members can apply online on behalf of their locked up loved ones, and the McFarland team will allocate funds to inmate telephone call accounts on a first-come, first-served basis.

McFarland has successfully convinced at least one person that it has become legitimate.

“Billy has been a boon – he’s helping so many people,” 42-year-old inmate Elkton Jebriel told The Post. “I have never met anyone in the business world – I have always been a street guy.”

Jebriel was touched last week when McFarland added $ 10 to his account so he could speak to his father last week for the first time in six years. “I wanted to hear his voice and Billy helped me.”

McFarland was transferred to Elkton in October after being thrown into the “SHU” – the solitary confinement unit known as the special accommodation unit – for three months in Otisville, State Security Minimum from New York, for having introduced a USB key to work on an upcoming novel. Growing up in the affluent region of Short Hills, New Jersey, McFarland still has to save his money for the prison commissioner, where a foaming hand sanitizer costs $ 1.55.

McFarland told the Post that he is not worried about catching the coronavirus, but he supports the release of prisoners most at risk: “The elderly who are most at medical risk should certainly be considered for release.”

Meanwhile, he’s already planning his own future release – and he hasn’t totally given up on his dream of Fyre Festival.

“I want to focus on the theme of Magnises [the credit card company he founded] and Fyre, who had to bring people together and create value from it, ”he says.

And someone calls Ja Rule, because there will always be a bit of the old concert promoter at McFarland. Although he doesn’t reveal names, he still swears one thing about his new charity initiative: “We will have artists to support the project.”