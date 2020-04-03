As federal government plans to launch $ 349 billion loan program to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, critics are increasingly concerned that some mom and dad stores will be ousted .

The paycheck protection program – part of the $ 2 trillion rescue plan signed last week – was billed as a way to help local businesses that often form the backbone of communities to keep workers and to pay the bills. But a broad definition of “small business” in the law means that it will be open to much more than Main Street stores when lenders start processing applications on Friday.

Renowned hotel, restaurant and service chain and franchise operators with thousands of employees in locations across the United States are eligible. Lobbyists urge the Small Business Administration to interpret the law liberally to help sectors devastated by mandatory business closings and home stay orders, possibly making aid available to international giants of fast food and ‘accommodation and allowing individual owners to move around $ 10 million. loan capping.

While Congress could approve more money later, the current program should run out quickly. This could mean that applicants who have the financial and legal expertise of a larger organization can maximize their benefits, leaving little for small businesses, especially those waiting or having problems applying.

“I’m sure this will happen,” said Lauren Friel, owner of a wine bar in Somerville, Massachusetts, which has been closed for three weeks. “It really makes me angry. It’s scandalous. They will leave with their pockets full of money. “

Friel said she plans to ask for about $ 50,000 on Friday to help pay the rent and employees who have been put on leave, but she does not expect to succeed.

Independent contractors and self-employed workers may be particularly affected as they will not be eligible to apply before April 10 under the direction of the Department of the Treasury. By then, banks could be inundated with applications.

“It is difficult for me to say this: there is only $ 350 billion in this fund. Each large chain of restaurants and hotels will seek this money. This is not going to last, “said Ron Feldman, director of development at ApplePie Capital, who helped companies prepare to apply.

“If you’re going to get this loan, speed is your friend,” Feldman told 2,000 franchise representatives during a conference call this week.

Stressing the need for help, the federal government announced Thursday that a record number of 10 million workers had applied for unemployment in the two weeks ending March 28.

Jeff Brabant, director of government relations for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said he was still optimistic that the loan program would be suitable for traditional small businesses.

“Our tone could change in a week if things are not going well,” he said.

The program will provide businesses with loans at low interest rates of around 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. They will be fully or partially forgiven if companies show that the money has been used to retain or re-hire employees and pay certain overheads until June 30.

The law clarified that all catering and accommodation companies are eligible as long as they do not have more than 500 employees in the same place. He also said that thousands of franchises recognized by the SBA – such as restaurants, hotels, gyms and hair salons in multiple locations – would qualify regardless of their income and ties to the big parent companies. Many non-profit organizations, which normally do not qualify for such assistance, are also eligible.

The law states that the maximum loan will be $ 10 million. But the lobbyists representing the chains are asking that the cap apply to each location – rather than to each owner.

The International Franchise Association argued in a letter to SBA that this would allow the program “to achieve the expected result and have maximum impact”. The letter urged the agency to confirm that the franchisors it recognizes – which are the parent companies of the big chains from Burger King to Marriott – are also eligible.

The agency is expected to issue additional program guidelines on Thursday.

Greg Flynn, CEO of the Flynn Restaurant Group, which claims to be the largest restaurant franchise in the United States and has more than 1,200 Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell and Panera locations, said that larger employers should also get a relief, so they can quickly re-hire workers.

Flynn said he made the heartbreaking decision to lay off 30,000 of its 48,000 employees because his business revenues had dropped 60% in a matter of days. He hopes to be eligible for 2 1/2 times his monthly payroll of $ 60 million under the program.

“This is my 100% total goal just to survive and keep the infrastructure in place, so there is a home for our employees,” said Flynn. “With [the rescue], we can do it. Without that, I don’t think it’s possible. “

Darryl DePriest, who was the chief counsel for the SBA’s office that defends small businesses from 2015 to 2017, called the $ 349 billion “almost like a first installment” and predicted that Congress will eventually appropriate more money.

But for now, business owners who are waiting or having trouble applying can lose to larger candidates, said Veronique de Rugy, researcher at George Mason University.

“When we look back at who benefits, we will probably see that this is biased towards the largest of the so-called small businesses,” she said.