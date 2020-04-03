“The Big Bang Theory” celebrity actress Kaley Cuoco sold her house in Tarzana for $ 3.95 million, about 3 million less than the original asking price – $ 6.9 million .

Cuoco, among the highest-paid actresses in the Big Bang race, bought the estate through a trust in 2014 for $ 5.499 million, The Times previously reported. Former Lakers striker Lamar Odom and reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian were the previous owners.

Updated during the actress’ property, the Mediterranean-style house has approximately 8,000 square feet of organized living space, a rotunda entrance, a cinema, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A lounge with a wet bar and a hanging bench / swing sit at the entrance.

The two-story floor plan also includes a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and a chic chef’s kitchen with a center island.

Outside there is a covered arbor, an outdoor kitchen and a spa pool. The landscaped lot covers three quarters of an acre.

Cuoco, 34, appeared in the series “8 Simple Rules” and “Charmed” before playing the role of Penny in “The Big Bang Theory”. On the cinema side, his roles include “Authors Anonymous”, “The Penthouse” and “The Wedding Ringer”.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Barry Dantagnan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.