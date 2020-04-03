If you were floating in a boat just off the coast of Malibu and looking down at the shore, among a row of low-profile wooden or stucco beach houses, you might see a shiny white two-story cube-like building giant sugar.

The house could evoke a modern sculpture, mixing huge exposed structural columns with the lightness of abundant glass and light. You might think that a master architect designed the house – and you would be right.

Over 40 years ago – while the current owners of the home, Christina and Larry Taylor, lived right by the beach – prominent real estate attorney Marshall McDaniel commissioned modernist architect Jerrold Lomax from Los Angeles to design the House. Lomax had worked for another famous modernist, Craig Ellwood, and at 28 was his main designer on the Hunt house, another seaside jewelry box in Malibu, which the state named last year for the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1976, Lomax and Ellwood were among a dozen remarkable modernists included in a historic exhibit at the all-new Pacific Design Center; “LA12” also presented the works of architectural pillars such as Frank Gehry and John Lautner.

The 5,000 square foot, five bedroom, five bathroom home Lomax designed for McDaniel had a massive skylight going from front to back, channeling light through a central stairwell and into the room level, even with the street. One floor below was the living room, closer to the sand and surf. The terraces overlooking the ocean extend over the two floors.

After McDaniel’s death in 2008, the house entered the market. The Taylors, real estate developers by trade, had worked with Lomax on projects for decades and were impressed with his designs.

But Larry Taylor said he and his wife “weren’t terribly interested” in the McDaniel house, considering it too expensive. He recalled that, during a prolonged disagreement between the heirs over the sale of the house, it had remained practically empty for several years, slowly deteriorating in the harsh marine environment.

Ultimately, the Taylors saw an opportunity, and after negotiations that required legal settlement, they bought the house in 2012 with the intention of doing a complete renovation.

Lomax, then aged 80, had moved to the Monterey peninsula and was still active in architecture. The couple looked for him and they agreed to work with them.

He was not married to his original configuration, the Taylors noted, and understood that a master suite or kitchen for this house in the 1970s was not good enough half a century later. While the upper level originally contained the master bedroom and other bedrooms, the new concept included a spacious master suite and a gym occupying the entire top floor, with guest rooms moved to the lower level.

Halfway through the couple’s work with Lomax, they were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; at 87, he refused treatment. He called his close friend and former protégé Zoltan E. Palifrom SPF: architects from Culver City to ask him if he could resume the overhaul.

The two met when Pali applied for a job in 1992. He expected a polite refusal, but instead, Lomax hired him and offered him a salary higher than what Pali had asked, saying that it was not enough.

“Gentleman” is the word often used by Pali and the Taylors to describe Lomax. It was his passion for simple, modern, unadorned and precise design – as well as his work ethic and kindness – that served as a model for the way Pali wanted to both live his life and work as an architect.

“Jerry and I had a close relationship,” said Pali. “As close as possible to anyone.”

A few months later, Lomax died.

“Jerry died as he lived,” said Pali, his crisp voice, “like a gentleman.”

Pali, ultimately, designed the Residence Orum, a striking propeller-shaped house on a hill in Bel-Air that Larry Taylor had admired for years. As Pali and the Taylors advanced in their renovation plans, they felt the presence of Lomax. For each decision, they agreed: “If Jerry didn’t approve of it, we didn’t do it,” said Christina Taylor.

Their plan reduced the building to its structural components, with all electrical, plumbing and HVAC appliances replaced and upgraded to the current code. All the windows and sliding doors would have thinner frames, not available in the 1970s. The original kitchen in wood and granite would be enlarged by pushing a side wall and would shine with white Thermofoil cabinets, marble countertops and a Lacanche range with seven burners from France.

The major improvement consisted in replacing the original solid staircase with a luminescent architectural cage, composed of aluminum grilles with glass terrace, glass steps and transparent risers. The goal was to extend the natural light flooding the house from the skylight on the lower level.

Pali explained that the houses by the sea – built against a street and close to the neighbors – generally have light coming from only one direction, on the ocean side. When the light enters in a second direction, in this case from the sky, there are less reflections and the occupants feel better.

Construction started in 2016 and the couple moved in November 2019.

The architect and owners believe they have honored and improved upon Lomax’s original vision, with Christina Taylor saying, “He would be delighted.”

After living in the house, the Taylors said they were struck by the joy they felt there and their refusal to leave. As Lomax explained once the architecture was successful to his protégé Pali: You don’t know why it feels good; that’s just the case.