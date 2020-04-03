Sebastian Sarabia of Simi Valley had 20 hits in nine games and a batting average of 0.588, which gives him hope that his performance will catch the eye of college baseball recruiters.

Word announced on March 12 that the high school sports season would be suspended due to social distancing measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Simi Valley Unified School District announced on Wednesday that campuses will remain closed for the rest of the school year, ending the senior season in Sarabia.

“It was something beyond our control and it sucks,” he said.

Life has been turned upside down for seniors who aspire to win college scholarships through their spring sports performances.

“I was trying to be the best player I could be and have fun in my last year in high school and be able to play with my friends,” said Sarabia.

He accomplished this. It just ended sooner than he could have imagined.

The last game he played was an 8-0 loss to Moorpark on March 11. The following day, at a team dinner, it was announced that the season had been suspended.

“The first thing is denial,” he said. “No no No. We will be fine. As soon as we heard Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, it was:” Oh, maybe there is a shot. “Then we heard that the NBA has suspended its season. Yes, we are finished. “

Sarabia, wide receiver, has made a streak of nine consecutive games. All the hard work he did last summer and in winter, staying after training to hit and work with coaches on weekends, paid off.

“I was trying to open the door and I hoped this season would help,” he said of his university ambitions. “One thing led to another and now I’m stuck at home.”

Simi Valley coach John Arisohn said he was impressed with Sarabia’s maturity.

“It sucks for him, but he’s looking for the things he can control,” he said. “With the end of the season, he could be really bitter or upset. He is more upset that he could not finish with all his friends. “

This missed opportunity to say goodbye to his teammates is what hurts many. Sarabia knows the most since college. A Simi Valley player he has known since kindergarten.

“Whatever happens, you have to face it,” he said.

Sarabia has spent most of her time the past three weeks at home with her mother and an older sister. When he needs space, he goes to his room or practices hitting outside. He went for walks, played card games, took out the trash, washed the dishes and watched television.

“I love my mom, but we sometimes make headaches like all children and growing up with two older sisters is not the best,” he said. “But they would do anything for me and I would do anything for them.”

Sarabia said he plans to attend college, and he’s good with that. While his dreams of baseball are in abeyance, he passes on the lessons he learned to young players in Simi Valley.

“Never take anything for granted,” he said. “Always appreciate what you have. I told the subclasses that it could be withdrawn at any time. “