Since then, banks have become much more financially responsible, thanks to a combination of tighter rules and regulations and smarter business practices.

As a result, financial companies may be the ones helping to keep the economy afloat now that it is sinking a dozen years later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banks must act quickly to support small businesses

“The SBA cannot manage all the volume of loans that will be needed. The only way to meet the demand is for the banks to lend more,” added Genter.

Several large banks have already started.

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that his small business bankers responded 24 hours a day, including weekends, to business customers. And Citi does most of this digitally so that small business owners don’t have to leave their homes.

“We don’t want people to show up, so we make sure the digital interface is set up so people can apply online,” said Corbat. “We can transform this money and put it back in the hands of small businesses as quickly as possible.

CNN Business contacted several other large banks to find out what they were doing to help.

Truist told CNN Business that it has a $ 2 million commitment to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.

“For our small business customers, we’re here to help. We offer many relief options, including deferred loan payments and fee waivers to help meet short-term working capital needs , as well as a special loan program with no closing costs, “said a spokesman for Truist.

Flexibility is the key for banks working with small businesses

TD Bank TD (( said he was also doing what he could for his small businesses. A spokesperson said she proposed reimbursement of monthly maintenance and overdraft fees, waiver of several monthly service fees, and “flexibility” to repay existing loans due to difficulties resulting from the coronavirus.

It also plans to make loans under the payment protection program.

“TD Bank is committed to helping our business customers during this difficult time,” said the spokesperson, adding that it “will provide business loans to cover payroll, benefits, mortgage interest, utilities, rent and interest on other debts. “

PNC PNC (( said it is working with small business customers in difficulty and will offer “the option to defer payments for a certain period” and “a range of modification options without late fees”. He also plans to participate in the SBA PPP.

US Bancorp USB (( A spokesperson forsaid the company is cutting rates on some short-term small business loans by up to 2%, cutting fees for businesses receiving digital payments through Zelle and cutting rates on lines of credit.

“We recognize that many small business owners have been hit hard by COVID-19,” said a spokesperson for US Bancorp.

Wells fargo WFC (( And oneA spokesperson told CNN Business that “we are committed to supporting our small businesses in a variety of ways, including streamlining payments for up to 90 days, waiving fees, deferring payments, increasing lines of credit … and by expanding aid to deposits. “

Wells Fargo will also provide loans through the SBA PPP.

“Our customers face challenges during the COVID-19 crisis and we want to help during this unprecedented period,” said spokesman Wells Fargo.

More help is needed – now

But some believe that banks and other financial companies need to do more to help small businesses afloat.

“Financial services can provide loans, but they may need more than that. The situation is serious and serious,” said Guy Goldstein, CEO of Next Insurance, an online broker for small businesses. .

Next Insurance surveyed 1,000 small businesses two weeks ago and found that only 34% of them felt prepared for the current crisis while 41% have already started to cut spending.

This is one of the reasons why Goldstein said that his company had reduced the monthly premiums for small businesses and returned money to companies that had already paid for annual coverage.

“The impact of the coronavirus will have a lasting effect on the small business economy,” NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said on Thursday.

“The work situation in small businesses has changed. The severity and duration of the coronavirus epidemic and the mobility of the regulations imposed will determine the ability of owners to remain operational,” he added.