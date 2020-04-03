(CNN) – One of the players Australia The most popular professional sports could be quarantined on a luxury island as part of a bold plan to bring them back to the field – and to television – during the coronavirus crisis

Like most sports, the National Rugby League (NRL) was forced to cancel all season due to the spread of the coronavirus, which made player safety impossible. The cancellation plunged the sport into a financial crisis and on April 3, the NRL announced that it had reached an agreement with the players for give up five months of their annual salary if the competition cannot resume.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said he was “determined to bring players back to the field, and the innovation committee – named Project Apollo – was considering the island’s proposal, along with others.

Welcoming players on a tropical getaway is an original idea from the director of the Tangalooma Island Resort, David James.

The resort, on Moreton Island off the coast of Queensland, is generally home to up to 1,500 people who toboggan the sand dunes, board a catamaran and queue up every night to feed the dolphins.

The resort is located on Moreton Island in the state of Queensland. Tangalooma Resort

According to James’ proposal, hundreds of players from the 16 NRL teams would live on the island and be transported by ferry for matches in empty stadiums to broadcast around the world.

“It’s the” Love Island “version of the rugby league,” Greenberg joked on the Australian radio show “Wide World of Sports” on April 3. “Perhaps we could get additional TV rights with a reality show. We are ready for any proposal.”

Earlier this week, Australian Rugby League commission chairman Peter V’landys said he hoped the season would resume on July 1, a date seen by some as optimistic as the number of cases coronavirus continues to increase in the country.

As of Friday, April 3, there were over 5,000 confirmed cases and 26 people had died.

“There are literally thousands of people who make a living from the rugby league and the sooner we can unlock it and put it back on the field, our fans will appreciate it, but so will the industry and the economy need, “said Greenberg.

Heavily affected by coronavirus

James said his Tangalooma complex may be ready to host players in four to six weeks, assuming the number of national coronavirus cases has stabilized or slowed and that health officials have supported the plan.

At the moment, the station is empty, except for 30 to 35 employees who monitor security and feed the dolphins every night.

Activity has been hit by a sharp recession in global tourism, with 300 employees on vacation in recent weeks.

“It has been devastating. We are a family business. Many of our employees have been with us for 10-20 years,” said James.

Hosting rugby league players could be a financial lifeline for the station and many other local businesses.

“We would have 560 large hungry males to feed at the station, which really protects some of the providers we already use,” said James. “We have probably already contacted 15 companies from different fields and industries who could all benefit.”

Feeding dolphins is a popular activity for resort guests. Greg Sullavan / Tangalooma Resort

Hotel staff would be subject to the same quarantine measures as players, and stadium buses, boats and locker rooms would be sterilized before and after to ensure their safety.

All training would be done on the island – on the beach and in the water. The island’s track could be converted into a temporary field.

“We have a 900-meter (2,950-foot) by 60-meter (195-foot) grass track – the average length of a rugby league pitch is approximately 120 meters (390 feet), so you probably have five back-to-back locations, “said James.

All visitors would be subjected to temperature controls and tests for Covid-19.

“No one can get into the station, it’s a locking facility – it’s our boats coming in, our boats coming out,” said James.

“If we could do that, it would be one of the biggest ads in Queensland and Australian ingenuity.”