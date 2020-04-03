Anyone who didn’t think the current Houston Astros were contrite enough to be arrested for theft of signs in 2017, retired catcher Evan Gattis, recently offered an apology and full explanation for the cheating scandal that rocked baseball.

Gattis, a receiver and designated hitter for this World Series championship team, says the players “got so trapped” in the plan to steal signs that “we fucked up” and that they deserve contempt that they have received from fans and opponents through MLB.

“Everyone wants to be the best player in the world f-king, dude … and we cheated for sure, and we obviously cheated baseball and cheated fans,” said Gattis on Athletic’s 755 is Real podcast. “The fans felt cheated. I feel bad for the fans.

“I’m not asking for sympathy or anything like that. If our punishment is hated by everyone forever, like anything. I don’t know what should be done, but something should be done. I am okay with that, great time. I think it’s good for baseball that we clean it up … And I understand that it’s not good enough to say sorry. I understand. “

MLB investigation led to suspension and then termination of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, as well as former Astros bench coach Alex Cora as Boston Red Sox manager and former player Astros Carlos Beltran as manager of Mets.

“We didn’t look at our moral compass and didn’t say it was true,” said Gattis. “It was almost like a war of paranoia or something. But what we did was wrong. Don’t twist it, it was bad for the nature of the competition, not even for baseball. “

Gattis added that he had no problem with former Houston teammate Mike Fiers, the pitcher who served as the whistleblower when The Athletic unveiled the story in December.

“He had something to say, so he had to say it, and then we had to be punished,” said Gattis. “Because if not, then what?” It would be even more uncontrollable. I mean, it’s a difficult subject. Yes, I think a lot of people feel cheated, and I understand that. “

Astros players received immunity for their testimony in the investigation, and none were sanctioned by MLB. Cora and Beltran were considered the leaders of the program, which included cameras that detected the signals given to the opposing pitcher and relayed in real time to the hitters via the click of a trash can near the shelter.

“Nobody made us do s – t. Do you know what I’m saying? People say this guy made us, this guy made us, that’s not it, “said Gattis. “But you have to understand that the situation was powerful.

“You work all your life trying to hit a ball, and you mean you can tell me what’s going to happen?” It was like “what?” It is a powerful thing, and there are millions of dollars online and s – t. And it’s also the worst, that’s where people were injured. And it is not true. It doesn’t play well. “

Gattis appeared in 84 games for the Astros in 2017, with 12 home runs and a .767 OPS in 325 plate appearances. He said his mother recently joked with him. “Were you deaf? Could you hear it, because you didn’t do really well that season

“Who knows? Who knows who it helped?” Said Gattis. “But it’s the comfort factor.”

Gattis also called Hinch “one of the best communicators I have ever met in my life” and “an incredible person to play for,” even if the manager did not stop the cheating.

“I don’t think he liked it. I don’t know. I just think we got caught. We have f – ked up,” said Gattis. “I sympathize with him and also sympathize with the pitchers f-king who also had to play against the f-king 2017 astros. I the f – king get it.

“Dude, do you think if I were their f-king catcher I would be happy? You know what I mean? Damn, no. So I understand people’s anger.”

Gattis, who joined the Astros in 2015 after two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, admitted the anger also included some teammates in Houston.

“Some people are also crazy about our team. Not angry with the people who hate us, just angry, like on the fan side, “said Gattis. “Not everyone was very happy with the cheating … They were teammates, and maybe they didn’t feel able to say anything.

“And they’re living with it right now. I could have said a little, I could have done something, but I didn’t do it. Definitely not.”

Gattis was also on target in September when White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar appeared to understand the detonation situation and called his receiver to change the signs.

“Towards the playoffs, I don’t know if anyone else was cheating, but people knew we were doing something,” said Gattis. “Respect to Farquhar, by the way.

“But people knew it, so they fought it. They heard rumors. It’s a small baseball world, so I think everyone at least was paranoid, and rightly so. I think everyone fought him well, but I know it sounds like a f – king excuse. “

Gattis added that he “never received a sign in 2018”, but he understands why people think the Astros championship from the previous year should contain an asterisk.

“It has gotten out of control of f-king,” said Gattis. “That’s why I’m really happy that objective truth exists. We were wrong and it was wrong. It was wrong. It’s a little easier to see it freeze afterwards.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very happy that we won the World Series. It was a great moment for Houston, especially after (Hurricane) Harvey … But once everything fades, now it’s a little different. It happened and we cheated. You can’t feel so good about it. Growing up, it’s a story now, it’s going to be a story next year, and it’s going to be a story in a decade and more.

“I’m trying to find something positive from that, other than what we know now. But damn, the MLB punished us – I guess it’s not the players – but everyone is going to have to carry hoots and all that and be a punching bag, I understand. I understand why you are crazy. “