WASHINGTON – Researchers have discovered a medium-sized black hole – considered a “missing link” in understanding these celestial raw materials – to clean up an unfortunate star that has strayed too close.

Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and is located 740 million light-years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy that contains far fewer stars than our Milky Way.

Black openings are exceptionally dense objects with so strong gravity pulls that even light cannot escape.

This is one of the few “middle-mass” black holes ever identified, and is much smaller than the supermassive black holes located in the center of large galaxies, but much larger than the so-called. Black holes in the star mass that are formed as a result of massive collapses. individual stars.

“We confirmed that the object we originally discovered in 2010 is indeed an average black hole that tore off and swallowed by a star,” said Natalie Webb, an astrophysicist at the University of Toulouse, a research assistant published this week. Astrophysical Magazines.

The star was probably about a third of the sun’s mass, Webb said.

According to Webb, researchers have been searching for middle-mass black holes for four decades, and fewer than 10 good examples are known, though there may be many.

“So finding a new one is very important. The star-engulfing black hole also occurs, on average, only once every 10,000 years in any given galaxy, so these are rare events, ”Webb added.

The supermassive black hole in the middle of the Milky Way is 4 million times the mass of the sun and is 26,000 light-years from Earth. The nearest stellar mass black star is about 6,000 light-years from Earth. A light year is the distance that light travels a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

Webb called middle-mass black holes a “missing link” to understand the range of black holes. Scientists know how the black holes in the star mass – about three to one hundred times the mass of our sun – are formed. They don’t know how middle-mass black holes are formed, but they suspect the emergence of supermassive black holes from their mid-sized brothers.

“Without finding such items, it was impossible to confirm this theory,” Webb said.

The black holes in the middle mass have remained difficult.

“The best explanation is that they are mostly in a gas-free environment, with black holes free of abrasive material and thus little radiation – which in turn makes them extremely difficult to detect,” the University of New Hampshire said. astronomer and chief author of research Dacheng Lin.