the the oil market suffered declining demand amid the coronavirus crisis at the same time that Saudi Arabia and Russia are stuck in a price war, flooding the market with additional supply.

Thursday’s gains came despite the highest initial jobless claims report in US history because coronavirus is forcing an increasing number of companies to close and fire or employees on leave . About 6.6 million people first applied for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 28, more than the previous record of 3.3. million initial clams in the previous week – bringing the total number of initial unemployment claims filed in March to more than 10 million