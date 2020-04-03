Japan Nikkei 225 ((N225)
up 0.7%, while that of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index ((HSI)
fell 0.6% and China Shanghai composite ((SHCOMP)
0.2% plunge.
“As uncertainties arise from the global economic spinoffs from COVID-19, global growth may worsen before improving and market volatility and risk aversion will persist,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia at JP Morgan, in a note on Friday.
WE equity futures
are down after an optimistic day on Wall Street. Dow ((UNDUE)
futures fell by 188 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 ((SPX)
futures fell about 0.9% and Nasdaq ((COMP)
futures contracts fell about 0.8%.
Equities closed higher on Thursday, driven by energy stocks, which jumped from a record 25%
after President Donald Trump called for production cuts.
the the oil market suffered
declining demand amid the coronavirus crisis at the same time that Saudi Arabia and Russia are stuck in a price war, flooding the market with additional supply.
Thursday’s gains came despite the highest initial jobless claims report in US history
because coronavirus is forcing an increasing number of companies to close and fire or employees on leave
. About 6.6 million people first applied for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 28, more than the previous record of 3.3. million initial clams in the previous week – bringing the total number of initial unemployment claims filed in March to more than 10 million
.
And the spread of the coronavirus epidemic does not stop. There are now over a million cases of viruses worldwide, with more than 238,000
in the USA.