Using personal relationships may have cost future relationships.

Arielle Charnas, the influencer who caused outrage after using her connections to get tested for COVID-19, released a weeping video in her Instagram stories of her apologizing in tears for the faux pas on Thursday – all claiming that his family had received death threats.

“I just wanted to come over here and say I’m sorry,” said Charnas, 32, wiping a tear from the back of his hand. “Um, I never wanted to hurt anyone in a million years and, uh, we are not bad people.”

However, blogger Something Navy’s decision to uproot her family after the positive diagnosis was all the rage on the Internet, with some having contacted Nordstrom, the retailer with whom she had a splashing collaboration last year.

“Our partnership with Arielle Charnas ended in 2019, and we have no foreseeable collaboration”, Nordstrom tweeted to an angry fan on Wednesday. The brand too responded to several others noting that the relationship has since ended.

Charnas began documenting his illness to his 1.3 million followers on March 16 and announced in his stories that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, thanks to his friend Dr. Jake Deutsch who had provided the test.

Critics have criticized the New York-based blogger for using her “privilege” to get one of the most valuable tests – even after declaring that she did not meet the criteria.

“I apologize for anyone I have offended or injured in the past two weeks,” Charnas continued in the latest video. “We are just trying to get through this difficult time, as I am sure so many people are. And, uh, I’m just sorry for dropping my community in any way. “

Charnas said she was trying to focus on her family, saying, “We are receiving horrible threats and I just felt it was time for me to share my truth, which I did.”

Wearing a red, white and blue Champion jacket, Charnas tells her fans that she has done “everything possible to do the right thing through this process”.

“I hope you can all see it despite the mistakes I made,” she said. “Anyway, I think of all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

The video in tears comes a few hours after Charnas published a long letter to his fans on Instagram as well as his website.

“I’m not writing this to make excuses and I’m not looking for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and most of all express my sincere remorse, ”wrote Charnas.

Charnas said in the letter that the headlines made him “feel the same fear, panic and worry that the whole country has felt since.”

“You have probably read stories about my recent life choices in the media and other social networks in the past few weeks. And I understand, she wrote.” I am in the public eye and I built my career leaving people in virtually every part of my life. “

After Charnas has tested positive, the social media star posted a photo of her outdoors in front of a swimming pool in the Hamptons with the legend “fresh air”. She also attended her 4-year-old daughter’s preschool class days before taking a positive test, journalist Sophie Ross tweeted.

“The voices of critics have been very loud, hurtful and largely uninformed,” she wrote. “I have been accused of falsifying my own test results, which is unequivocally untrue. I also received death threats against my entire family, including my two young daughters. “

Charnas continues his letter to explain what led to his decisions, including giving his fans a description of the symptoms for their own benefits.

“When I first started sharing my personal health updates, it was done with the intention of maintaining a sense of normalcy during a period when everything felt upside down,” she wrote. .

Charnas said she started monitoring her symptoms on March 13 and spoke to her pediatrician on March 19, who reportedly told Charnas that the symptoms resembled those of the flu.

“Being the anxious mother that I am, I was not comfortable with one opinion,” she wrote. “In desperation, I contacted a doctor whom I had already met to ask him for advice”

The influencer added that since she tested positive, her husband and her children’s nanny have also tested positive. Her nanny chose to quarantine the family instead of going home.

“We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have had such quick access to medical care and understand that this is far from the reality for the vast majority of people in this country,” wrote Charnas.