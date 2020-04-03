Millions of Americans are now out of work or suffering from lost hours because large parts of the economy have shut down to repel the coronavirus.

Many tenants suddenly cannot pay their rent and do not know where to turn for help. The state of California and local municipalities have several policies in place to prevent evictions and to give tenants time to pay back rent they suddenly cannot afford.

But many landlords are now wondering how they can afford to pay their own bills if the rental collections dry up and they can’t evict troubled tenants.

The Los Angeles Times wants to know how homeowners are struggling with loss of income and whether they can find help from their banks. If you are a landlord whose tenants cannot pay rent because of the coronavirus, please share your story with us below.