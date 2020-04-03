Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Amazon, calling the company’s reported plans to smear a warehouse worker who was fired after organizing a “racist and classist” protest.

“Amazon’s attempt to smear Chris Smalls, one of their own warehouse workers, as” unintelligent or articulate “is a racist and classist public relations campaign,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday evening.

“If managers are as concerned about the health and safety of workers as they claim, then they should provide paid sick leave to ALL workers deserve.”

The first-year legislator reacted to a Vice News report who detailed the company’s public relations strategy to manage public reaction after eliminating Smalls, who led a walkout at the Bloomfield facility on Staten Island this week to demand greater protection as part of the coronavirus epidemic.

“He’s not smart or articulate,” Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky said of Kelly in notes from the store’s internal meeting of Amazon management.

Amazon said Smalls was on hold for violating social distancing guidelines and the company-imposed 14-day quarantine after being in contact with an employee who tested positive for the virus.

Part of the strategy, which was developed at a daily meeting attended by CEO Jeff Bezos and other senior officials, was to confide in Smalls for allegedly violating company policy.

“We should devote the first part of our response to explaining clearly why the conduct of the organizer was immoral, unacceptable and possibly illegal, in detail, and only then with our usual talking points on worker safety,” wrote Zapolsky.

In a statement to VICE News, Zapolsky said his “comments were personal and emotional.”

“I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by returning to the premises several times after being warned to quarantine after exposure to the Covid virus- 19 “, he said.