After years of rigorous spending abroad, the Angels caused a sensation on the international market in 2015, spending around $ 14 million for Cuban domestic champ Roberto Baldoquin. The 20-year-old has been hailed as the team’s shortstop for the future.

Baldoquin will be 26 years old next month. He has not yet had the chance to display his defensive capabilities in the major leagues. He didn’t even play above the double-A.

If his career progresses, the Angels will not benefit from it. Baldoquin was released shortly after the cancellation of spring training, said a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Baldoquin was signed in January 2015 by Jerry Dipoto, general manager of the Angels at the time, for $ 8 million. The sum has so far exceeded the international bonus pool of $ 2.38 million as the Angels were subject to a 100% surplus tax which increased the cost of signing Baldoquin to approximately $ 14 million .

Dipoto was so sure of Baldoquin’s abilities that he did not seem embarrassed that this decision prevented the Angels from signing an international player for more than $ 300,000 for the next two periods. This ultimately put them out of the race for high profile prospect services such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. They signed up for an average bonus of $ 2 million.

Dipoto resigned from his position in July 2015. The Angels had no short-term solution to the shortstop. A few weeks after joining the Angels, new general manager Billy Eppler traded against Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who was under contract until 2020.

While Simmons continued to prove himself as one of the elite defenders of baseball, Baldoquin languished in the minor leagues. He only reached the double A in June 2018. He stayed there last season and struggled, beating .232 with two circuits, 70 strikeouts and 18 steps in 80 games. He also spent a month on the injured list, marking the fifth consecutive season in which he had missed time due to physical illness.

The Angels had long believed that Baldoquin’s glove was ready for the major leagues. They even encouraged him to play in third base and second base to increase his versatility and help chart a faster path to Anaheim.

In the end, they could no longer ignore the slow development of Baldoquin’s bat. In 1402 minor league appearances in five seasons, he hit 0.241 with a base percentage of .295 and a strike percentage of .317.

The Angels have options beyond Baldoquin at the shortstop. Simmons is not contracted for 2021 but could receive an extension. If he doesn’t, the Angels could turn to David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo next year. They also have some midfielder prospects – Jeremiah Jackson, Arol Vera, Kyren Paris, Kevin Maitan and Livan Soto – who could potentially help.

Whether Baldoquin will soon receive an opportunity to play in another organization will depend on how Major League Baseball handles the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the league has suspended minor league contracts due to the national emergency declared by President Trump, but has agreed to pay minor league players an allowance until the end of May.

If he doesn’t sign again this year, Baldoquin’s chances could get worse. The MLB is trying to end the affiliation with 42 minor league teams for the 2021 season. This decision would result in the loss of 1,000 player jobs.

Unlike the Dodgers, the Angels haven’t invested much in Cuban players. The agreement with Baldoquin was the Angels’ first major foray into the Cuban market since December 2004, when they signed first base player Kendrys Morales, who played 13 seasons in the major leagues before retiring in February.

The Angels have two Cubans on their current roster – 22-year-old field players Jose Verrier and Orlando Martinez. The two signed for less than $ 300,000 in 2017. Verrier played 65 games in 2019 with rookie-level Orem, hitting .227 on 11 homers while striking out 98 times in 220 batting batters. Martinez was ranked by Baseball America as the Angels’ 19th best hope after hitting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs in 88 games for the High-A Inland Empire last season.