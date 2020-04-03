CNN’s Lisa Ling talks to former presidential candidate Andrew Yang about a recent rise in hostility and racism toward Asians in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the full episode of CNN Go There on Facebook.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/NRvkGrMG8uE/andrew-yang-racism-asians-chinese-government-ling-intv-vpx.cnn