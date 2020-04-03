Broadway fans around the world will soon be able to broadcast the works of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber on YouTube – for free.

The series, titled “The shows must go on!”, Will be broadcast weekly to help relieve cabin fever during the quarantine of coronaviruses. The legend of musical theater plans to broadcast some of its most famous – and nastiest – shows.

The first installment begins Friday at 2 p.m. with LLoyd Webber’s 2000 cover of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” of 1991, with Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins, available for 48 hours.

The next production, scheduled for April 10, will be the 2012 rock musical “Jesus Christ Superstar”, starring Spice Girls stars Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

The dates for some of his most notable shows, such as “Cats”, “Evita” and “Phantom of the Opera” have yet to be announced, but fans can see a London West End orchestra perform “Anything I Ask You” alongside Lloyd Webber, who recently tweeted while playing the song while isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic on YouTube.

The composer will not be content to play the hits. In a video ad to fans, he says he will not forget his musical disaster “By Jeeves”, a show based on the fictional works of PG Wodehouse which was originally premiered in 1975 – and was cut short after only a month. at London’s Her Majesty’s Theater. The production is doing a little better after resuming with rewrites in 1996.

While “the show must go on!” is a free streaming series, Lloyd Webber encourages observers to donate to organizations that support theater workers during the pandemic, such as Act for others, Broadway Cares / Equity fights AIDS and the Actors’ charitable fund.