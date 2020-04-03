Amazon says it will provide face masks to all of its warehouse workers around the world early next week and will expand its use of temperature controls as it tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus in its vast hand – logistics.

The announcement comes 10 days after CEO Jeff Bezos admitted the company was having trouble filling mask orders due to a widespread shortage of protective equipment. After workers at several warehouses in the United States complained about not having enough protective equipment and sharing the reports of colleagues who came to work, the bottleneck seems to have disappeared.

“The millions of masks we ordered weeks ago are arriving now, and we are distributing them to our teams as soon as possible. The masks will be available today in select locations and all locations by the start next week, “Dave Clark, Amazon’s executive vice president of global operations, said a company. Blog Thursday.

The N95 particle-blocking masks Amazon had previously ordered will either be donated to medical facilities, or sold at cost to government or health care organizations, said Clark.

The e-commerce giant is also expanding its use of temperature controls. Beginning next week, everyone who reports for work at a Whole Foods warehouse or store will be checked and people with fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home.

Competitor Walmart announced earlier this week he would distribute face masks and gloves to all of his associates, and perform universal temperature checks for anyone who shows up for work.

The two companies have been sued by complaints that they are not doing enough to protect their low-paid workforce, which suddenly fulfills essential roles in the distribution of food and household supplies in the countries where populations have been provided. order to stay home as much as possible.

In recent days, Amazon workers have went out in New York, Detroit and Chicago. Whole Foods workers organized “sick leave” on Tuesday and self-employed workers at Instacart, the grocery store app, hit for a higher salary.

At the same time, the Amazon distribution network is under unprecedented pressure as millions of people in self-quarantine move their purchases online. The company has already hired more than 80,000 new workers to help meet increased demand, she said Thursday, and plans to hire 20,000 more.

The company has also expanded its 14-day paid sick leave policy – previously reserved for workers with a COVID-19 diagnosis – to include workers who come in contact with a diagnosed person.

Some workers have demanded that the 14-day leave apply to anyone who feels sick or wants to stay home to avoid getting sick, saying the current policy is too stingy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear whether Amazon’s temperature control policy included payment for workers sent home with a fever.